Carisma Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Recent Business Highlights

Nomination of a development candidate for liver fibrosis program expected in the first quarter of 2025

Nominated first in vivo CAR-M development candidate targeting Glypican-3 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma under the Moderna Collaboration in the second quarter of 2024

Cash and cash equivalents of $40.4 million and $2.0 million received in July under the Moderna Collaboration expected to fund the Company into the third quarter of 2025

(Nasdaq: CARM ) ("Carisma" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and highlighted recent business updates.

"We've achieved considerable clinical and research advancements this year, and I'm excited about our strong momentum and clear focus for the next 12 months," said Steven Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Carisma. "The CT-0508 program has provided us with invaluable insights. Looking ahead, we are dedicating our efforts to our lead asset, CT-0525, which is actively enrolling patients with initial data expected by the end of 2024. We have also made significant progress in our in vivo oncology and fibrosis programs. The nomination of a development candidate in collaboration with Moderna marks a significant step forward. We believe our robust development pipeline offers multiple potential value drivers in both the near and long term."

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights and Upcoming Milestones

Ex Vivo Oncology



CT-0525 (Anti-HER2 chimeric antigen receptor monocyte (CAR-Monocyte))



On May 16, 2024, Carisma announced that the first patient was dosed in its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating CT-0525, an ex vivo gene-modified autologous CAR-Monocyte cellular therapy, for the treatment of patients with solid tumors that overexpress human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).



On June 25, 2024, Carisma announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track designation for CT-0525. Carisma expects to report initial data from its Phase 1 clinical trial by year-end 2024.



CT-0508 (Anti-HER2 chimeric antigen receptor macrophage (CAR-Macrophage))



As of July 2024, all clinical activities related to the clinical trial of CT-0508 and its sub-study utilizing CT-0508 in combination with

pembrolizumab, have been completed.



On July 9, 2024, the Company announced a new analysis of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) from 13 patients enrolled in Groups 1 and 2 of the Phase 1 clinical trial of CT-0508. Although preliminary and limited, the data showed that 75% (n=6/8) of evaluable HER2 3+ patients experienced a decrease in ctDNA, indicating anti-tumor activity. On August 8, 2024, Carisma updated the results of the open label Phase 1 sub-study evaluating the co-administration of CT-0508 and pembrolizumab, a programmed cell death protein 1 checkpoint inhibitor to include data from Regimen Level 2 (RL2) (n=3 patients). The study met its primary endpoints of safety, tolerability and manufacturing feasibility of CT-0508. The pembrolizumab sub-study data from Regimen Level 1 and RL2 (n=6 patients) demonstrate that the combination therapy was generally well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities. The best overall response was stable disease (n=1/6 patients), with corticosteroid administration and / or loss of human leukocyte antigens (HLA) expression being key limitations to potential efficacy in three of the patients who experienced progressive disease. The correlative data concerning immune activation suggest a synergistic potential for the combination of CT-0508 with pembrolizumab based on increased peripheral blood T cell clonality, T cell activation, and frequency of effector memory CD8 T cells compared to CT-0508 alone. Supported by these safety and translational findings, as well as other results from the clinical trial of CT-0508, Carisma intends to explore the strategy of combining CAR-Monocyte with pembrolizumab or another checkpoint inhibitor in the CT-0525 program.

In Vivo Oncology





GPC3+ solid tumors (CAR-M + mRNA/LNP; Moderna Collaboration)



On June 27, 2024, Carisma announced the nomination of the first development candidate under its collaboration with ModernaTX Inc. ("Moderna"). The development candidate is an in vivo chimeric antigen receptor macrophage and monocyte, or CAR-M, targeting Glypican-3 and is designed to treat solid tumors, including hepatocellular carcinoma, the most prevalent type of liver cancer and the fastest-rising cause of cancer-related death in the United States. On July 3, 2024, the Company received the associated $2.0 million milestone payment from Moderna. The Company expects to present preclinical data from the development candidate at an upcoming medical meeting.

Fibrosis and Immunology



Fibrosis



On August 6, 2024, Carisma announced that additional preclinical data for liver fibrosis will be highlighted in a poster presentation at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases The Liver Meeting 2024, being held November 15-19, 2024, in San Diego, CA. Carisma expects to nominate a development candidate for its liver fibrosis program in the first quarter of 2025.

Corporate Updates



On July 1, 2024, Carisma announced the appointment of David Scadden, M.D., and Marella Thorell to the Company's Board of Directors, effective June 30, 2024. David Scadden, M.D., is a renowned physician and medical researcher with extensive clinical and medical research experience. Marella Thorell brings more than 25 years of extensive experience in finance and operations across both public and private biotech companies. The Company concurrently announced the resignation of Regina Hodits and Björn Odlander from Carisma's Board of Directors, also effective June 30, 2024. On August 6, 2024, Carisma announced the appointment of Scott Friedman, M.D. and Ira Tabas, M.D., Ph.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Friedman and Dr. Tabas bring extensive expertise and pioneering contributions in liver fibrosis, which will be instrumental as Carisma continues its program to develop transformative treatments for patients.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results



Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2024, were $40.4 million, compared to $56.5 million as of March 31, 2024.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were $15.3 million, compared to $18.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease of $3.2 million was primarily due to a $2.9 million decrease in our facilities and other expenses associated with a decrease in sponsored research agreement fees, a $1.7 million decrease in direct costs associated with CT-0508, a $0.2 million decrease in direct costs associated with the pre-clinical development related to CT-1119, a $0.1 million decrease in costs associated with a reduction in pass through studies, partially offset by a $1.2 million increase in direct costs associated with pre-clinical development of CT-0525 and a $0.5 million increase in personnel costs due to severance costs related to the revised operating plan.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were $5.6 million, compared to $6.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease of $0.4 million was attributable to a $1.2 million decrease in professional fees as a result of non-recurring legal costs associated with the merger with Sesen Bio, Inc. in 2023, and a $0.4 million decrease in insurance costs, partially offset by a $0.7 million increase in facilities and supplies due to a rise in office expenditures, and a $0.5 million increase in personnel costs which includes an increase in personnel costs which includes a raise in salaries and headcount, stock-based compensation, and severance costs related to the revised operating plan. Net loss was $11.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to a $19.9 million net loss for the same period in 2023.

Outlook

Carisma anticipates that its cash and cash equivalents of $40.4 million as of June 30, 2024 are sufficient to sustain its planned operations into the third quarter of 2025. The Company's cash forecast contains estimates and assumptions, and management cannot predict the timing of all cash receipts and expenditures with certainty. Variances from management's estimates and assumptions could impact the Company's liquidity prior to the third quarter of 2025.

About CT-0525

CT-0525 is a first-in-class, ex vivo gene-modified autologous chimeric antigen receptor-monocyte (CAR-Monocyte) cellular therapy intended to treat solid tumors that overexpress human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). It is being studied in a multi-center, open label, Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced/metastatic HER2-overexpressing solid tumors that have progressed on available therapies. The CAR-Monocyte approach has the potential to address some of the challenges of treating solid tumors with cell therapies, including tumor infiltration, immunosuppression within the tumor microenvironment, and antigen heterogeneity. CT-0525 has the potential to enable significant dose escalation, enhance tumor infiltration, increase persistence, and reduce manufacturing time compared to macrophage therapy.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on utilizing our proprietary macrophage and monocyte cell engineering platform to develop transformative immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. We have created a comprehensive, differentiated proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages and monocytes, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. Carisma is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit .

