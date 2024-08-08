Wave Life Sciences Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Provides Business Update

Dystrophin data on track for 3Q 2024 from potentially registrational FORWARD-53 trial of WVE-N531, which has previously demonstrated industry-leading exon skipping of 53%; positive data would unlock a best-in-class functional dystrophin franchise for DMD

Dosing initiated in 3Q 2024 in RestorAATion-2 clinical trial of WVE-006 in AATD patients; proof-of-mechanism data in AATD patients expected in 4Q 2024

New preclinical data supporting INHBE siRNA (WVE-007) as a potential best-in-class treatment for obesity, as well as new data from Wave's wholly owned pipeline of RNA medicines, expected at R&D Day in Fall 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, and provided a business update.

“With our recent positive SELECT-HD trial results, we have further validated our chemistry and the clinical translation of our platform. Today, we have built an RNA medicines platform that is positioned to sustainably translate clinical genetic insights into transformational medicines as we continue to advance our lead programs through multiple important milestones in the second half of this year,” said Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wave Life Sciences.“Clinical results from our SELECT-HD trial in HD demonstrated statistically significant, potent, and durable allele-selective silencing with WVE-003, and we are working rapidly to engage regulators on a potential path to accelerated approval. These data have also bolstered our confidence ahead of expected upcoming readouts from our potentially registrational FORWARD-53 trial in DMD and our RestorAATion-2 trial in AATD. In parallel with these efforts, we continue to drive our best-in-class obesity candidate, WVE-007, toward the clinic and are on track to initiate the first-in-human study in the first quarter of next year. We look forward to providing additional updates on our growing, high-value pipeline and our progress towards reimagining what's possible for human health at our R&D Day this Fall.”

Recent Business Highlights

HD (allele-selective silencing)



WVE-003 is a first-in-class, allele-selective oligonucleotide designed to lower mutant huntingtin (mHTT) protein and preserve healthy, wild-type huntingtin (wtHTT) protein, a protein critical to the health of the central nervous system. As compared to non-selective HTT lowering approaches, WVE-003 is uniquely positioned to address presymptomatic HD patients, as well as symptomatic patients. There are currently no disease modifying therapies for HD, which affects over 200,000 individuals across pre-symptomatic and symptomatic disease stages in the US and Europe. WVE-003 is expected to address approximately 40% of the HD population, and up to 80% of HD patients may be addressed in the future with other SNP-targeted candidates.

In June , Wave announced positive clinical data from the Phase 1b/2a SELECT-HD study of WVE-003. Results from the multi-dose (three doses every eight weeks) portion showed clear translation of target engagement to clinic with statistically significant, potent, durable and allele-selective reductions in CSF mHTT of up to 46% and preservation of healthy protein. This cohort also revealed a statistically significant correlation between mHTT reductions and slowing of caudate atrophy, indicating a potential benefit of allele-selective mHTT reductions. Structural brain MRI changes, such as caudate atrophy, are well-characterized measures of disease progression and neurodegeneration in HD. WVE-003 was generally safe and well-tolerated, with mild-to-moderate adverse events and no Serious Adverse Events.

Wave has submitted its opt-in package to its partner, Takeda, and initiated engagement with regulators on a clinical development path to accelerated approval. Expected upcoming milestone: Wave expects a decision from Takeda on their option right, as well as feedback from regulators on a clinical development path to accelerated approval by year-end.

DMD (exon skipping)



WVE-N531 is an exon-skipping oligonucleotide designed to induce production of endogenous, functional dystrophin protein for the treatment of boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) amenable to exon 53 skipping. In a previously completed study (three doses every other week), WVE-N531 achieved industry-leading mean exon skipping levels of 53%, mean muscle tissue concentrations of ~42,000 ng/g, and distribution to myogenic stem cells (also known as satellite cells) in all study participants.

Wave continues to advance FORWARD-53, a potentially registrational, open-label clinical trial of 11 boys with DMD, which is evaluating WVE-N531 administered every-other-week. Endpoints include dystrophin expression after 24 and 48 weeks of treatment, as well as pharmacokinetic, safety and tolerability data.

Pending positive results from the FORWARD-53 trial, the company is planning to advance a broader DMD pipeline of PN-modified oligonucleotides for skipping other exons, with the goal of providing new and best-in-class treatment options for a larger population of boys with DMD.

In 2023, exon skipping therapeutics for DMD achieved approximately ~$1 billion in sales, primarily in the US, across exons covering approximately ~29% of the DMD population. WVE-N531 could address up to 10% of the DMD population, which encompasses over 2,000 boys in the US and Europe; and with the addition of other exons, Wave could address up to 40% of the DMD population. Expected upcoming milestone: Wave expects to deliver data, including dystrophin protein expression from muscle biopsies after 24 weeks of treatment, in the third quarter of 2024.



AATD (GalNAc-RNA editing)



WVE-006 is a GalNAc-conjugated, subcutaneously delivered, A-to-I RNA editing oligonucleotide (AIMer) that is uniquely designed to address AATD-related lung disease, liver disease, or both. WVE-006 does not use a lipid-nanoparticle (LNP) delivery system. WVE-006 is currently being evaluated in the RestorAATion-2 Phase 1b/2a study in Pi*ZZ patients with AATD.

There are an estimated 200,000 Pi*ZZ patients in the US and Europe. Treatment options are currently limited to weekly IV augmentation therapy for lung disease only (representing over $1 billion in world-wide sales in 2023). There are no approved therapies to address AATD liver disease, which ultimately requires many patients to undergo liver transplantation.

In the third quarter of 2024, Wave initiated dosing in the single dose portion of the first dose cohort of RestorAATion-2, at a dose level expected to engage target, meaning inducing RNA editing, based on preclinical data. Expected upcoming milestone: Wave expects to deliver proof-of-mechanism data from RestorAATion-2 in patients with AATD in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Obesity (GalNAc-siRNA)



WVE-007 is a GalNAc-conjugated small interfering RNA (GalNAc-siRNA) that is designed to silence the INHBE (Inhibin βE) gene to induce lipolysis (fat-burning) while preserving muscle mass to restore and maintain a healthy metabolic profile thereby recapitulating the protective effects of INHBE loss-of-function (LoF) mutations. Heterozygous INHBE LoF carriers, identified through multiple large human genetic databases including UK Biobank, have a favorable cardiometabolic profile, including reduced abdominal obesity and reduced odds of type 2 diabetes and coronary artery disease.

WVE-007 has potential to address obesity as a front-line monotherapy, in combination with GLP-1s for further improvement of weight loss or to reduce the doses of GLP-1s, or as a maintenance therapy following cessation of GLP-1s.

In preclinical mouse models, Wave's INHBE GalNAc-siRNA has demonstrated highly potent (ED50 < 1mg/kg) and durable silencing following one, low-single-digit dose, supporting every-six-month or annual subcutaneous dosing in humans. Preclinical data also demonstrated weight loss similar to semaglutide, with no loss of muscle mass and a reduction in fat mass with preferential effects on visceral fat, consistent with the profile of INHBE LoF carriers in human genetics.

In a separate ongoing study in DIO mice, when administered in combination with semaglutide, a single dose of Wave's INHBE GalNAc-siRNA doubled the weight loss observed with semaglutide alone and this effect was sustained throughout the duration of the study. As previously reported, treatment with Wave's INHBE GalNAc-siRNA upon cessation of semaglutide treatment curtailed expected rebound weight gain. The company plans to share additional preclinical data later this year. Expected upcoming milestone: Wave expects to initiate a clinical trial for WVE-007 in the first quarter of 2025.



RNA Medicines Platform and Pipeline Expansion



Wave plans to hold an R&D Day in Fall 2024 which will highlight its innovations in chemistry and pipeline of transformative RNA medicines, as well as new preclinical data from Wave's wholly owned portfolio of candidates, including WVE-007 (INHBE siRNA). Wave continues to advance its pipeline of wholly owned RNA therapeutics across a range of high-impact GalNAc-hepatic and extra-hepatic targets. Powered by genetic datasets and deep learning models, Wave is also utilizing its proprietary“edit-verse” to identify new RNA editing targets that leverage easily accessible biomarkers, offer efficient paths to proof-of-concept in humans, address diseases of high unmet need, and represent meaningful commercial opportunities.

Financial Highlights



Cash and cash equivalents were $154.0 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $200.4 million as of December 31, 2023. Wave expects that its current cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2025. Potential future milestone and other payments to Wave under its GSK and Takeda collaborations are not included in its cash runway.

Revenue was $19.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $22.1 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Research and development expenses were $40.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $33.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. General and administrative expenses were $14.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $12.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. Net loss was $32.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $21.1 million for the second quarter of 2023.

