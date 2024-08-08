Bombardier Partners With Alinghi Red Bull Racing, Uniting Sky And Sea

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Bombardier is proud to partner with Alinghi Red Bull Racing as an Official Supplier in the year when the Swiss sailing team returns to claim the top spot in the America's Cup.

Alinghi Red Bull Racing and Bombardier are likeminded partners, both at the pinnacle of engineering and innovation for uncompromising performance, be it over the waves or in the skies. The Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup will take place between August and October 2024 in Barcelona, with Alinghi Red Bull Racing as one of five Challengers in competition.



MONTRÉAL, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today it has joined forces with Alinghi Red Bull Racing as an official supplier. This new partnership brings together two teams devoted to pushing the boundaries, reaching the pinnacle of engineering and innovation in their pursuit to go faster, farther and better, be it over the waves or in the skies. The Alinghi Red Bull Racing team is returning this year in full force to compete in the most prestigious race in sailing, the America's Cup, with its impressive BoatOne, just as Bombardier prepares to launch the Bombardier Global 8000, which will be the fastest business jet in the skies.

“We are excited to join forces with Alinghi Red Bull Racing, one of the most iconic teams in competitive sailing. Our partnership was born out of mutual respect and a likeminded approach in reaching the top of our respective fields,” said Stephen McCullough, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Product Development, Bombardier.“Our teams have much in common. All of us are dedicated to uncompromising performance. We master precision engineering and expert design, coupled with an intense drive for perpetual innovation. All of us at Bombardier are excited to add some wind to the sails of Alinghi Red Bull Racing as they reach for the very top in competitive sailing.”

The Swiss team is returning this year with a group composed of new sailors paired with America's Cup winners from 2003 and 2007, bridging fierce devotion to invaluable experience. The team is further strengthened thanks to its new joint venture with Red Bull, which brings to the table the expertise of the Red Bull Advanced Technologies unit that has supported Red Bull Racing in achieving a total of seven Formula One Drivers' Championships. All of this is setting the stage for Alinghi Red Bull Racing to be one of the most formidable challengers in the 37th America's Cup, already making solid first impressions in the Preliminary Regattas in Vilanova i La Geltrú, Spain, and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“We at Alinghi Red Bull Racing are delighted and feel privileged to have Bombardier accompanying us in our quest for the 37th America's Cup. Today many of our designers have an aeronautical engineering background so we share very much the same passion and vision with Bombardier. And we are ready to take off together!” said Silvio Arrivabene, co-general manager at Alinghi Red Bull Racing.

“Racing sailboats like the Swiss team's amazing BoatOne that fly above the waves on foils have more similarities with an aircraft than with how we typically imagine boats to look and move,” said McCullough, Bombardier's chief of engineering who has been one of the driving visionary forces behind the development of Bombardier's Global 7500 and Global 8000 jets. Just like the engineers at Alinghi Red Bull Racing push the limits in boat engineering to reach the highest speeds no matter the conditions, Bombardier has been breaking records on its own turf. The Bombardier Global 7500 jet holds over 40 industry speed records and counting, including the title of the longest-range flight in business aviation of 8,225 nautical miles. Bombardier is currently preparing the entry into service of its Global 8000 jet that is taking uncompromising performance even further. The jet has already made aviation history when it broke the speed of sound in testing, the first civilian aircraft to do so since the Concorde. This, along with the longest range and the smoothest ride in the industry, contributed to its latest accolade as the best private jet according to the editors of the 2024 Robb Report Monaco & Côte d'Azur best-of-the-best edition for the second year.

“The team at Alinghi Red Bull Racing embodies passion, innovation, speed, performance, and a boldness in pushing boundaries – all of which are values that have been driving us as well in developing the best jets in business aviation,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales & Bombardier Defense.“It is a true privilege to witness the performance the ARBR team is already delivering in this fascinating comeback, and we are excited that this partnership will allow us to share our window seat view of the world of competitive sailing with everyone who loves to see as much as we do innovative engineering and design in action, including our employees, customers, and other aviation fans.”

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

About Alinghi Red Bull Racing

After over a decade away from the Cup, Alinghi, one of the most dynamic names in the history of the America's Cup, is returning to battle for sailing's highest honour. The consecutive-winning syndicate joins forces with Red Bull, the driving force in global sport, to create a new team: Alinghi Red Bull Racing.

The team sails under the flag of the Société Nautique de Genève , is accompanied by its main partner Swiss watch brand TUDOR and co-partners Prysmian Group and UBS . The official Swiss challenger will compete in the Selection Series for the 37th America's Cup, in 2024 in Barcelona. The countdown has begun!

