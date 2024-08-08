Amir Arrives In Ankara

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in the capital, Ankara, on Thursday, on a working visit to the Republic of Turkiye.
Upon his arrival at Esenboga International Airport, His Highness the Amir was received by His Excellency Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye, and a number of senior officials and members of the Qatari embassy.
His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.
