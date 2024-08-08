Amir Arrives In Ankara

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in the capital, Ankara, on Thursday, on a working visit to the Republic of Turkiye.

Upon his arrival at Esenboga International Airport, the Amir was received by His Excellency Hakan Fidan, of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye, and a number of senior officials and members of the Qatari embassy.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.