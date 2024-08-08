(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ISTANBUL, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Odine, a global partner specializing in sustainable transformation, has emerged as the leader in the Virtualization category in the 2023 Top 500 ICT Companies Türkiye Research. The research, which ranks Türkiye's largest 500 IT companies, culminated in a prestigious awards ceremony held on 2024 August 7th in İstanbul.



Odine Leads 'Virtualization' Category in 2023 Top 500 ICT Companies Türkiye Research

Odine's Vice Chairman of the Board, Fırat Kerim Ersoy, accepted the award on behalf of the company. In his remarks following the ceremony, Ersoy stated, "This award is a testament to Odine's innovative approach to virtualization and its global success. I would like to thank all our colleagues and business partners who have contributed to this achievement. As Odine, we will continue to offer innovative solutions and lead the future of the telecom industry. Adopting and developing new technologies not only enhances our company's competitiveness but also allows us to provide more efficient and flexible solutions to our customers. Through our dedicated efforts, we are not only meeting today's needs but also shaping the technologies of the future. Our R&D investments continuously increase Odine's operational capacity while making significant contributions to our country's technology ecosystem."



Since 2019, Odine has been ranked in the top 15 in multiple categories in the Top 500 ICT Companies Türkiye Research and was the runner-up in the Virtualization category in 2022 research. This year's first-place finish is seen as an important step toward the company's forward-looking goals.



Odine, known for Türkiye's first commercial cloud infrastructure solution for one of the country's largest telecom operators, continues to expand its global footprint with various strategic agreements and innovative projects. With more than 20 projects and 5 R&D projects conducted at its ITU Teknopark R&D center, Odine continues its innovative efforts in the industry. Having over 20 years in business, and operations in 17 countries, Odine's success further highlights its competitiveness and proficiency in the global market.



About Odine



Odine (BIST: ODINE) is a global telecom partner empowering sustainable network transformation, building resilient and software-defined networks of the future. We are a leading communication solutions company that enables global telecom companies to evolve with a sustainable approach. With market-leading technology, holistic solutions, and collaborative partnerships, we will support you in reinventing your value creation formula fully dedicated to your success. Our resources are available for organizations to tap into whenever they need them. We work collaboratively to equip you with the power to evolve your business models, build new propositions, differentiate yourselves, and accelerate into new territories.



Odine is publicly listed on the Borsa Istanbul (BIST: ODINE), demonstrating our commitment to transparency, accountability, and delivering long-term value to our shareholders.







