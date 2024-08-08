Jet Utilities Selects Onebill To Automate Their Usage Metering, Billing, Taxation, And Collections Processes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Jet Utilities , a leading provider of utilities and communications solutions has chosen OneBill , an award-winning billing and revenue management solution, as their strategic partner to drive billing efficiencies through automating their end-to-end billing workflow, taxation management and collections process.

Jet Utilities is a unique company, combining submetering and multifamily utility services with a suite of telecommunications offerings, including commercial television, high-speed internet, and business phone lines. This range of services required a billing platform capable of handling the complexities and varied pricing models of their diverse offerings. By implementing OneBill, which supports all complex charge types, Jet Utilities was able to configure and offer these unique service packages together for the first time.

Before partnering with OneBill, Jet Utilities faced cumbersome manual processes for tracking customer usage of utility services, applying telecom taxes, and managing collections. OneBill solved this by automating usage metering and applying usage charges and taxes to invoices, allowing end customers to track their usage and pay bills. This streamlined the entire billing process, subscriber management, collections, and reporting, enabling them to stop chasing dollars and focus on what's next.

"Now that the

OneBill system has been implemented we have realized so many efficiencies on a daily basis, it's incredible... Now everything is in one bill and it just (snap) does it," said Kindi King, General Manager - Utilities & Communications Division, Jet Utilities.

JK Chelladurai, Founder and CEO of OneBill, said, "Working with partners like Jet Utilities is what we envisioned for the OneBill platform. We are all about taking complex business scenarios and driving efficiencies and simplification through a well-oiled end-to-end revenue management process."

About OneBill:

OneBill is an intelligent end-to-end revenue management ecosystem that consists of opportunity tracking, product configuration, quoting, contract management, order fulfillment, inventory management, consumption rating, taxation, billing, payments, A/R management, and revenue recognition, while supporting vendor and reseller management to agent commissioning.

About Jet Utilities:

Jet Utilities is a division of Jet Industries, a family-owned, leading design-build electrical, mechanical, communications, and fire sprinkler contractor that has been in business since 1977.

