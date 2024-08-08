REGENXBIO To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 4Th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX ) today announced it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

Panel: The Evolving Therapeutic Landscape of AMD

Date/Time: Thursday, August 15, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Location: Virtual

A live webcast of the panel can be accessed in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at . An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

ABOUT REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. Since its founding in 2009, REGENXBIO has pioneered the development of AAV Therapeutics, an innovative class of gene therapy medicines. REGENXBIO is advancing a pipeline of AAV Therapeutics for retinal and rare diseases, including ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy, being developed in collaboration with AbbVie, RGX-202 for the treatment of Duchenne and RGX-121 for the treatment of MPS II. Thousands of patients have been treated with REGENXBIO's AAV Therapeutic platform, including Novartis' ZOLGENSMA® for children with spinal muscular atrophy. Designed to be one-time treatments, AAV Therapeutics have the potential to change the way healthcare is delivered for millions of people. For more information, please visit .

