Tecnoglass Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

- Strong Organic Growth in Single-Family Residential Revenue to a Record $95.7 Million -

- Net Income of $35.0 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Share -

- Adjusted Net Income 1 of $40.5 Million, or $0.86 Per Diluted Share -

- Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $64.1 Million -

- Strong Cash Flow from Operations of $34.5 Million, Representing 54% of Adjusted EBITDA 1 -

- All Time Record Low Net Leverage Ratio of 0.06x at Quarter End -

- Backlog Growth Continued Record Trajectory, Expanding 29% Year-Over-Year to a Record $1.02 Billion -

- Single Family Residential Orders Continued Record Trajectory for the Second Quarter, Up Over 60% Versus the Prior Year Quarter -

- Provides Improved Full Year 2024 Outlook -

Miami, FL, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass, Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) (“Tecnoglass” or the“Company”) , a leading producer of high-end aluminum and vinyl windows and architectural glass for the global residential and commercial end markets, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

José Manuel Daes, Chief Executive Officer of Tecnoglass, commented,“Our team demonstrated exceptional performance in the second quarter of 2024, successfully navigating a complex macroeconomic landscape. We maintained strong momentum, capitalizing on the robust demand observed at the end of the first quarter to drive record single-family residential revenues in the second quarter. Our multi-family/commercial business improved sequentially and is expected to continue a positive trend as we move into the second half of the year and into 2025. This outlook is supported by substantial order levels in June, which contributed to another record quarter of backlog. Furthermore, our continued focus on operational efficiencies and prudent working capital management continues to yield benefits, resulting in robust cash flow generation despite the timing of seasonal tax payments made during the quarter. While we face year-over-year margin pressures from a combination of factors, particularly unfavorable foreign exchange impacts, we're encouraged by the sequential improvement in our profitability and the reasonable stability in FX rates for the last 12 months. We remain confident in our ability to navigate the evolving market landscape and drive additional shareholder value in 2024.”

Christian Daes, Chief Operating Officer of Tecnoglass, added,“We're proud to report another record multi-year backlog of $1.02 billion, providing strong visibility into our multi-family and commercial project pipeline through 2025 and now building into 2026. The robust demand for our best-in-class product offerings, coupled with our ability to continue taking market share in geographies that are outperforming the broader US market, drove record single-family residential revenues this quarter. The expiration of the 'Florida Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors Sales Tax Exemption' in June contributed to record orders for the quarter that positions us for strong single-family residential revenues through year-end. We maintain a growth outlook for the full year reinforced by our established customer relationships, record backlog, innovative product portfolio and the benefits of our vertically-integrated operations. We are well-situated to continue on our journey of innovation and value creation.”

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2024 decreased 2.5% to $219.7 million, the second-highest revenue quarter in the company ́s history, compared to a record $225.3 million in the prior year quarter. Single-family residential revenues increased 10.1% year-over-year to record levels, reflecting improving market trends and what we estimate to be a partial pull-forward effect related to the Florida sales tax waiver. Multi-family/commercial revenues grew sequentially in the second quarter of 2024, but decreased compared to the prior year quarter given record activity during the second quarter 2023 and higher interest and mortgage rates during 2024. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse impact of $0.7 million on total revenues in the quarter.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 was $89.6 million, representing a 40.8% gross margin, compared to gross profit of $109.7 million, representing a 48.7% gross margin, in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year change in gross margin reflected an unfavorable foreign exchange impact of nearly 340 basis points, reduced operating leverage on lower revenues coupled with higher salary expenses, and to a lesser extent a less favorable mix of revenues. In line with the last two quarters but at a lesser magnitude given the normalization of FX rates that began in the second quarter of 2023, margins were impacted by a Colombian Peso revaluation of approximately 11% year-over-year. The year-over-year impact of unfavorable foreign exchange is expected to dissipate beginning in the third quarter of 2024 given the relative stabilization of the currency exchange rates during the last twelve months. On a sequential basis, gross margin improved by 200 basis points when compared to 38.8% in the first quarter of 2024.

Selling, general and administrative expense (“SG&A”) was $38.4 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $35.2 million in the prior year quarter, with the increase primarily attributable to higher personnel expenses given overall salary adjustments that took place at the beginning of the year. As a percent of total revenues, SG&A was 17.5% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 15.6% in the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower revenues and the aforementioned salary adjustments.

Net income was $35.0 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $52.6 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter, including a non-cash foreign exchange transaction loss of $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 and a $0.9 million gain in the second quarter of 2023. These non-cash gains and losses are related to the accounting re-measurement of U.S. Dollar denominated assets and liabilities against the Colombian Peso as functional currency.

Adjusted net income 1 was $40.5 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to adjusted net income of $53.5 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income 1 , as reconciled in the table below, excludes the impact of non-cash foreign exchange transaction gains or losses and other non-core items, along with the tax impact of adjustments at statutory rates, to better reflect core financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 , as reconciled in the table below, was $64.1 million, or 29.2% of total revenues, in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $85.0 million, or 37.7% of total revenues, in the prior year quarter. The change was primarily attributable to the aforementioned factors impacting gross margin as well as lower year-over-year revenues. Adjusted EBITDA 1 included a $1.4 million contribution from the Company's joint venture with Saint-Gobain, compared to $0.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Cash Generation, Capital Allocation and Liquidity

Cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter of 2024 was $34.5 million, primarily driven by a reduction in working capital. Capital expenditures of $20.3 million in the quarter included payments for previously purchased land for future potential capacity expansion, a down payment for the Miami headquarters and the associated flagship showroom, and the amortization of a portion of previously disclosed investments in facilities and operational infrastructure.

During the quarter, the Company returned capital to shareholders through the payment of $5.2 million in cash dividends. Additionally, the Company has approximately $26 million remaining under the current share repurchasing program. During the quarter, the Company also made a $15 million voluntary prepayment to its syndicate term loan facility.

The Company ended the second quarter of 2024 with total liquidity of approximately $300 million, including $127 million of cash and cash equivalents and $170.0 million of availability under its revolving credit facilities. Given the Company's strong cash generation, net debt leverage was a record low of 0.1x net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA1, compared to 0.2x in the prior year.

Full Year 2024 Outlook

Santiago Giraldo, Chief Financial Officer of Tecnoglass, stated,“We are providing full year outlook ranges for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA that are in aggregate stronger than our previous outlook scenarios. This reflects our strong results through June and our visibility through the remainder of the year. We expect full year 2024 revenues to grow to a range of $860 million to $910 million, representing approximately 6% growth at the midpoint, and entirely organic. We expect Adjusted EBITDA1 to be in the range of $260 million to $285 million. The implied Adjusted EBITDA1 margin of approximately 31% at the midpoint assumes a full year gross margin in the low to mid 40% range, along with healthy free cash flow into year end. This outlook is predicated on a variety of factors including the surge in our single-family residential orders, an expected increase in vinyl sales, an increased mix of revenues from installation and stand-alone product sales, stable FX rates, and the timely execution of our multi-family/commercial backlog through year end. As we look to the remainder of the year, we remain confident in our ability to drive value for our shareholders given the opportunities we see to expand our market share.”

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading producer of high-end aluminum and vinyl windows and architectural glass serving the multi-family, single-family, and commercial end markets. Tecnoglass is the second largest glass fabricator serving the U.S. and the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America. Located in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company's 5.6 million square foot, vertically integrated, and state-of-the-art manufacturing complex provide efficient access to nearly 1,000 customers in North, Central and South America, with the United States accounting for 95% of total revenues. Tecnoglass' tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world's most distinctive properties, including One Thousand Museum (Miami), Paramount (Miami), Salesforce Tower (San Francisco), Via 57 West (NY), Hub50House (Boston), Aeropuerto Internacional El Dorado (Bogotá), One Plaza (Medellín), Pabellon de Cristal (Barranquilla). For more information, please visit or view our corporate video at .

1 Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA in both periods are reconciled in the table below.

Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)