Eyenovia To Report Second Quarter 2024 Results On Monday, August 12Th

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, (NASDAQ: EYEN), an ophthalmic company with two FDA-approved products and a late-stage asset in progressive myopia, today announced that the Company will release results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Monday, August 12th, 2024, after the markets close. Following the release, Eyenovia management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the financial and operating results.



Participants should dial 1-877-407-9039 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8470 (international) and reference Conference ID# 13747356.

To access the Call meTM feature, which avoids having to wait for an operator, click here .

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available here and on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at .

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on Eyenovia's website for one year.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. is an ophthalmic technology company commercializing MydcombiTM (tropicamide and phenylephrine hydrochloride ophthalmic spray) 1%/2.5% for mydriasis, Clobetasol Propionate Ophthalmic Suspension, 0.05% for postsurgical inflammation and pain, and developing the Optejet® device for use both in connection with its own drug-device therapeutic product for pediatric progressive myopia as well as out-licensing for additional indications. For more information, please visit Eyenovia.com.

For more information, visit .

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at .

Eyenovia Contact:

Eyenovia, Inc.

John Gandolfo

Chief Financial Officer

...

Eyenovia Investor Contact:

Eric Ribner

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

...

(646) 751-4363

Eyenovia Media Contact:

Eyenovia, Inc.

Norbert Lowe

Vice President, Commercial Operations

...

