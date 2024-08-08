Biomx To Host Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast On August 15, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage company advancing natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that the Company will host a call and a live webcast on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET, to report second quarter 2024 results and provide business and program updates.



To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-877-407-0724 (U.S.) or 1-201-389-0898 (International). The live and archived webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at .

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage company leading the development of natural and engineered phage cocktails and personalized phage treatments designed to target and destroy harmful bacteria for the treatment of chronic diseases with substantial unmet needs. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and applies its BOLT (“BacteriOphage Lead to Treatment”) platform to customize phage compositions against these targets. For more information, please visit , the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

