Synlogic Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

In March 2024, the Company retained Lucid Capital Markets, LLC to act as its financial advisor to explore and evaluate strategic options for maximizing shareholder value. Potential strategic alternatives that may be explored or evaluated as part of this process include the potential for an acquisition, merger, business combination or other strategic transaction involving the Company. The Board has not set a timetable for the conclusion of this review, nor has it made any decisions related to any further actions or potential strategic options at this time. There can be no assurance, however, that this process will result in any such transaction.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

As of June 30, 2024 Synlogic had cash and cash equivalents of $20.0 million.

There was no revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $35 thousand for the corresponding period in 2023. Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was associated with the prior research collaboration with Roche.

Research and development expenses were $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $11.8 million for the corresponding period in 2023.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were $1.2 million compared to $3.9 million for the corresponding period in 2023.

There was a gain on restructuring charges of $3.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The restructuring and other charges were a result of the Company's decision in February 2024 to discontinue Synpheny-3, its pivotal study of labafenogene marselecobac (SYNB1934) in phenylketonuria (PKU) and evaluate strategic options for the Company. The restructuring gain was primarily due to the lease termination and the sale of property and equipment, offset by severance expense relating to the reduction in workforce, and accelerated stock compensation expense.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024 Synlogic reported a consolidated net income of $2.0 million, or $0.16 per share, due to the gain on restructuring for the lease termination, compared to a consolidated net loss of $(15.0) million, or $(3.21) per share, for the corresponding period in 2023.

About Synlogic

Synlogic is a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel therapeutics to transform the care of serious diseases in need of new treatment options. Synlogic designs, develops and manufactures these drug candidates, which are produced by applying precision genetic engineering to well-characterized probiotics.

