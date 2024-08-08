Clearside Biomedical To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 4Th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, (Nasdaq: CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®), announced that management will present a corporate update at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual which will be available on demand on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. ET. Victor Chong, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, will also participate in a panel discussion on the Evolving Therapeutic Landscape of AMD.



A link to the live and archived webcast presentation may be accessed on the Clearside website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations .

About Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®). Clearside's SCS injection platform, utilizing the Company's patented SCS Microinjector®, enables an in-office, repeatable, non-surgical procedure for the targeted and compartmentalized delivery of a wide variety of therapies to the macula, retina, or choroid to potentially preserve and improve vision in patients with sight-threatening eye diseases. Clearside is developing its own pipeline of small molecule product candidates for administration via its SCS Microinjector. The Company's lead program, CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension), for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), is in Phase 2b clinical testing. Clearside developed and gained approval for its first product, XIPERE® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use, which is available in the U.S. through a commercial partner. Clearside also strategically partners its SCS injection platform with companies utilizing other ophthalmic therapeutic innovations. For more information, please visit clearsidebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

