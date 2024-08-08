Celebrity Comedian Gary Owen Joins FLEX Beverages as an Ambassador

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrity Comedian Gary Owen Joins FLEX Beverages, Bringing His Coffee Enthusiasm to the Innovative Brand

- Jerry PearringPLANTATION, FLORIDA, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Flex Beverages , inc a subsidiary of Blended BioHealth, Inc., proudly announces that celebrity comedian Gary Owen has joined the company as an ambassador. Known for his discerning taste and commitment to quality, Owen's underscores the innovative potential of FLEX Beverages.Gary Owen, a celebrated figure in comedy, has become a passionate ambassador for FLEX Beverages. His partnership is a testament to the brand's innovative approach to beverage solutions, emphasizing convenience, sustainability, and versatility. Owen's well-documented enthusiasm for coffee, frequently highlighted in his popular podcast "Get Some," aligns seamlessly with FLEX Beverages' mission to revolutionize the beverage experience. "I'm thrilled to be a part of FLEX Beverages," said Owen. "Their no-power, single-serve system is exactly what we need in today's fast-paced world. It's convenient, eco-friendly, and versatile – a true game-changer.The FLEX Beverage system operates without power, making it ideal for use anywhere, from home to outdoor activities. Versatile Beverage Options: The system supports a wide range of beverages in the FLEX Pods , from coffee to cold refreshers, catering to diverse consumer preferences. FLEX Beverage Pods are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, utilizing recyclable materials and promoting proper recycling through incentive programs. Owen's role as an ambassador is expected to amplify FLEX Beverages' visibility and credibility. His support highlights the significant shift in consumer preferences towards products that offer both convenience and sustainability without compromising on quality.“We are excited to welcome Gary Owen to the FLEX Beverages family,” said Jerry Pearring, COO of FLEX BEVERAGES, INC.“His role as an ambassador is a powerful affirmation of our innovative approach and commitment to quality. We look forward to achieving great milestones together.”The FLEXTM Beverage System, marketed under FLEX Beverages, is designed to redefine the single-serve beverage experience. Unlike traditional systems, the FLEXTM Beverage System requires no power, making it perfect for use anywhere – from home to outdoor adventures. The system features recyclable pods, emphasizing environmental responsibility, and supports a wide range of beverages, from coffee to cold refreshers. With its compact, portable design and customizable beverage strength through its unique Spin-Control Straw Valve, the FLEXTM Beverage System offers unparalleled convenience and versatility for the modern consumer. With Gary Owen on our team, FLEX Beverages has added an influential and discerning voice to aid in revolutionizing the way consumers on-the-go consume beverages. FLEX's focus on sustainability and convenience aligns with global trends, positioning it for long-term success.Forward-Looking Statements:This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's plans, anticipated performance, goals, and products, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and various factors and unforeseen conditions could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements. Among these risk factors are (a) the growth and performance of the FLEXTM system and the Company's products, (b) the growth of the single-serve beverage market, (c) the Company's marketing and growth strategies and its future development, and (d) results of operations and financial performance. In some instances, forward-looking statements may be identified by words or phrases such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“may,”“likely to,”“potential” or“potentially,”“should,”“will,” and similar expressions. All information provided in this release is as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law. All trademarks used in this release are the property of their respective owners.About FLEX BEVERAGES, INC.:FLEX BEVERAGES, INC., a subsidiary of Blended BioHealth, Inc., is at the forefront of beverage innovation, driven to reshape the industry by prioritizing sustainability alongside superior quality. The versatile and mobile FLEXTM system, marketed under FLEX Beverages, provides a premium beverage experience in harmony with thoughtful environmental stewardship and maximum convenience.

