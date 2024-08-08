Wayne Johnson For Congress Names Mike Nixon As A Senior Campaign Advisor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Michael Nixon, Senior Advisor, Wayne Johnson for Congress

Wayne Johnson, Candidate for the 2nd District serving Middle and Southwest Georgia

- Michael Nixon, Senior Advisor MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. Congressional candidate Wayne Johnson today announced that Michael Nixon has joined the Wayne Johnson for Congress campaign as a Senior Advisor and as a Designated Principal Candidate Surrogate.Nixon, a former congressional candidate himself, has dedicated his life to serving his country and his community.“As a person and as a leader Mike brings a wealth of experience, a strong moral compass and a deep commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of fellow Georgians”, stated Johnson in making the announcement.“I am very excited to have Mike stand with me in this incredibly important Congressional challenge”, said Johnson.“As an Army veteran myself I am especially appreciative of Mike's ongoing service to our country in uniform. Mike is a man of impeccable integrity and faith. Having had the honor of running against Mike in the primary, I saw first-hand how he connects with voters and their families. He is a tremendous asset to me and my campaign, and will continue to be of service to people of Middle and Southwest Georgia as part of my field service staff once I am elected to Congress”.Johnson went on to say that,“ Michael Nixon's love of country is demonstrated by his journey of service in the military. He courageously wore the uniforms of both the Air Force and Navy, accumulating a total of 10 years of active duty. Throughout his service, Mike deployed three times, experiencing first-hand the sacrifices America's brave men and women make to protect our freedom”.“Wayne Johnson is the right man at the right time to bring needed representation change in the U.S. Congress for the citizens of Middle and Southwest Georgia, and I am honored to join him in the campaign,” said Nixon, who continues to serve America as a dedicated member of the Air National Guard.“All residents of Georgia's 2nd Congressional District are suffering nightly under the weight of Biden/Bishop/Harris economic chaos, and Wayne is fully capable and prepared to making the situation better”, added Nixon.Dr Wayne Johnson was born in Macon and has been a lifelong resident of Georgia. Johnson is a husband, father, grandfather and U.S. Army veteran. He obtained his undergraduate and doctoral degrees from Mercer University and his master's in business from Emory University.Johnson is a respected former banker who has established businesses in Middle and Southwest Georgia, other parts of Georgia and internationally. He has enjoyed both cattle and tree farming and has worked for major corporations with ties to Georgia's 2nd Congressional District.“My message has been and will continue to be that we must“Stop the Stupid in Washington” and address the kitchen table issues impacting every family in our district,” said Johnson.“With help from Vivian Childs, Michael Nixon and all of the hardworking committed and caring people who want to see a change for personal and community“betterment”, we are well on our way to winning this years congressional election.Vote Wayne Johnson for Congress!Early Voting: October 15th - November 1stElection Day: November 5th

