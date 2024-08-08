IPLOOK's Vowifi Solution To Enhance Competitiveness Of Operators

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONG KONG, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPLOOK, a leading provider of mobile core solutions, presents its Evolved Packet Data Gateway (ePDG) as a cornerstone for delivering exceptional Wi-Fi Calling (VoWiFi) experiences.

What is VoWiFi?

VoWiFi, an IMS-based voice calling technology, enables users to make voice and calls over Wi-Fi networks. By seamlessly bridging Wi-Fi access points and mobile networks, IPLOOK's VoWiFi solution empowers operators to expand network coverage, offload cellular traffic, and ensure voice service performance.

How will both end-users and operators benefit from VoWiFi?



For consumers, they can enjoy uninterrupted calling without relying on mobile signals, benefiting from enhanced

SIM-based security similar to VoLTE. For operators, they can significantly elevate their service offerings, catering to a diverse range of customer needs and preferences by integrating both

VoLTE and VoWiFi.

VoWiFi Solution

IPLOOK's VoWiFi solution, built upon the foundation of ePDG , HSS /3GPP AAA, and IMS , delivers high-definition voice and video calls, allowing for seamless and secure transitions between Wi-Fi and cellular networks. Its solution is strategically designed to boost operators' competitiveness, helping them attract new subscribers while fostering loyalty among existing customers. IPLOOK

helps operators implement VoWiFi as part of their core services, to effectively complement VoLTE and explore potential revenue streams.

About IPLOOK

IPLOOK Networks, one of the industry-leading end-to-end mobile core network providers in the world, is positioned to self-develop innovative and high-performed 3G/4G/5G/6G core network products, offering a complete line of future-proof products for mobile operators, mobile virtual operators, service providers and enterprises to fulfill the growing connectivity needs.

