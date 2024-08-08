URBAN ONE, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK and UONE) today reported its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, net revenues were approximately $117.7 million, a decrease of 9.2% from the same period in 2023. The Company reported operating loss of approximately $60.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to operating income of approximately $9.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Broadcast and digital operating income1

was approximately $34.2 million, a decrease of 27.7% from the same period in 2023. Net loss was approximately $45.4 million or $(0.94) per share (basic) compared to income of $70.4 million or $1.48 per share (basic) for the same period in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA2

was approximately $28.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to approximately $37.5 million for the same period in 2023. Alfred C. Liggins, III, Urban One's CEO and President stated, "On a same station basis our radio division finished Q2 -5.6% excluding political, and -3.0% with political. We saw a sequential improvement in national revenues vs. Q1, which was offset by weaker local revenues. Q3 core radio revenue is currently pacing down 6.9% on a same station basis, down 5.1% including political, and up 7.0% overall. We are starting to see a significant uptick in political advertising revenues, and remain optimistic for the remainder of the year, which should benefit both our radio and digital divisions. Our Cable TV business continues to suffer from subscriber churn and audience delivery shortfall, impacting both advertising and affiliate revenues, although we are seeing a bounce-back in ratings and delivery in Q3. Our digital business experienced weaker advertising demand than prior year, but remains well positioned for the second half of the year, particularly with political and CTV advertising. During Q2 we repurchased an additional $35.5 million of our 2028 notes at 78.0%, and we ended the quarter with approximately $132.4 million of cash."



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(unaudited)

(unaudited) STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share data)

(in thousands, except share data)















NET REVENUES $



117,744

$



129,652

$



222,154

$



239,521 OPERATING EXPENSES













Programming and technical, excluding stock-based compensation 33,256

32,547

65,915

66,401 Selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based compensation 50,292

49,777

90,029

86,492 Corporate selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based compensation 9,787

11,385

25,679

19,915 Stock-based compensation 1,079

2,321

2,463

5,598 Depreciation and amortization 2,993

1,886

4,843

4,483 Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets 80,758

22,081

80,758

38,856 Total operating expenses 178,165

119,997

269,687

221,745





Operating (loss) income (60,421)

9,655

(47,533)

17,776 INTEREST INCOME 1,777

1,898

3,775

2,232 INTEREST EXPENSE 12,404

13,972

25,402

28,040 GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT 7,425

-

15,299

2,356 Other income, net 14

96,773

900

96,460 (Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes and non-controlling interest in income of subsidiaries (63,609)

94,354

(52,961)

90,784 (BENEFIT FROM) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (18,512)

23,197

(16,010)

22,037 Net (loss) income from consolidated operations (45,097)

71,157

(36,951)

68,747 Loss from unconsolidated joint venture -

-

(411)

- NET (LOSS) INCOME (45,097)

71,157

(37,362)

68,747 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 334

791

576

1,303 NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $



(45,431)

$



70,366

$



(37,938)

$



67,444















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic3 48,483,639

47,629,163

48,434,513

47,514,722 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted4 48,483,639

50,616,435

48,434,513

50,373,714



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 PER SHARE DATA - basic and diluted: (unaudited)

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

(in thousands, except per share data)

















Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (basic) (0.94)

1.48

(0.78)

1.42

















Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (diluted) (0.94)

1.39

(0.78)

1.34















SELECTED OTHER DATA













Broadcast and digital operating income 1 $





34,196

$





47,328

$





66,210

$





86,628















Broadcast and digital operating income reconciliation:





























Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $



(45,431)

$





70,366

$



(37,938)

$





67,444 Add back/(deduct) certain non-broadcast and digital operating income items included in net (loss) income:













Interest income (1,777)

(1,898)

(3,775)

(2,232) Interest expense 12,404

13,972

25,402

28,040 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (18,512)

23,197

(16,010)

22,037 Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses 9,787

11,385

25,679

19,915 Stock-based compensation 1,079

2,321

2,463

5,598 Gain on retirement of debt (7,425)

-

(15,299)

(2,356) Other income, net (14)

(96,773)

(900)

(96,460) Loss from unconsolidated joint venture -

-

411

- Depreciation and amortization 2,993

1,886

4,843

4,483 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 334

791

576

1,303 Impairment of goodwill,

intangible assets, and long-lived assets 80,758

22,081

80,758

38,856 Broadcast and digital operating income $





34,196

$





47,328

$





66,210

$





86,628















Adjusted EBITDA2 $





28,415

$





37,504

$





49,958

$





67,790















Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:





























Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $



(45,431)

$



70,366

$



(37,938)

$



67,444 Interest income (1,777)

(1,898)

(3,775)

(2,232) Interest expense 12,404

13,972

25,402

28,040 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (18,512)

23,197

(16,010)

22,037 Depreciation and amortization 2,993

1,886

4,843

4,483 EBITDA $



(50,323)

$



107,523

$



(27,478)

$



119,772 Stock-based compensation 1,079

2,321

2,463

5,598 Gain on retirement of debt (7,425)

-

(15,299)

(2,356) Other income, net (14)

(96,773)

(900)

(96,460) Loss from unconsolidated joint venture -

-

411

- Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 334

791

576

1,303 Corporate costs related to remediation efforts 4,167

3,099

9,524

2,723 Employment Agreement Award and other compensation -

(1,674)

-

(1,818) Severance-related costs 516

136

580

287 Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets 80,758

22,081

80,758

38,856 Investment expense from MGM National Harbor -

-

-

(115) Other nonrecurring expenses (677)

-

(677)

- Adjusted EBITDA $





28,415

$





37,504

$





49,958

$





67,790



June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023









(in thousands)

(unaudited)



SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $





132,372

$





233,570 Intangible assets, net 562,642

645,979 Total assets 1,019,625

1,211,173 Total debt (including current portion, net of issuance costs) 607,865

716,246 Total liabilities 771,179

920,588 Total stockholders' equity 239,375

274,065 Redeemable non-controlling interests 9,071

16,520









June 30, 2024

Applicable Interest

Rate

(in thousands)



SELECTED LEVERAGE DATA:





7.375% senior secured notes due February 2028, net of issuance costs of approximately $6.6 million (fixed rate) $





607,865

7.375

%

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are based upon information available to Urban One at the time of this release. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Urban One's control, which may cause the actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are described in Urban One's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-K/A, 10-Q, 10-Q/A, 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Urban One does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, we recognized approximately $117.7 million in net revenues compared to approximately $129.7 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023. These amounts are net of agency and outside sales representative commissions. We recognized approximately $42.0 million of revenues from our radio broadcasting segment during the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to approximately $39.2 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of approximately $2.8 million. This increase was primarily due to the Houston station acquisition, which was completed in August 2023, offset by a decrease in national advertising. We recognized approximately $18.9 million of revenues from our Reach Media segment during the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to approximately $20.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of approximately $1.2 million. The decrease was primarily driven by the decrease in overall demand and attrition of advertisers. We recognized approximately $15.9 million of revenues from our digital segment during the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to approximately $18.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of approximately $3.0 million. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in national markets digital sales and lower demand from the Company's advertisers. We recognized approximately $41.5 million of revenues from our cable television segment during the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to approximately $52.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of approximately $10.9 million. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in audience viewership affecting advertising sales and the consistent churn in subscribers.

The following charts indicates the sources of our net revenues for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024:



Three Months Ended June 30,









2024

2023

$ Change

% Change

(Unaudited)









(in thousands)







Net Revenues:













Radio Advertising $



45,421

$



45,135

$







286

0.6

% Political Advertising 2,152

410

1,742

424.9 Digital Advertising 15,529

18,861

(3,332)

-17.7 Cable Television Advertising 22,170

30,247

(8,077)

-26.7 Cable Television Affiliate Fees 19,315

22,184

(2,869)

-12.9 Event Revenues & Other 13,157

12,815

342

2.7















Net Revenues (as reported) $



117,744

$



129,652

$



(11,908)

-9.2

%





Six Months Ended June 30,









2024

2023

$ Change

% Change

(Unaudited)









(in thousands)







Net Revenues:













Radio Advertising $





86,761

$





88,242

$



(1,481)

-1.7

% Political Advertising 3,388

658

2,730

414.9 Digital Advertising 29,475

33,932

(4,457)

-13.1 Cable Television Advertising 47,535

56,069

(8,534)

-15.2 Cable Television Affiliate Fees 40,103

46,020

(5,917)

-12.9 Event Revenues & Other 14,892

14,600

292

2.0















Net Revenues (as reported) $



222,154

$



239,521

$



(17,367)

-7.3

%

Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets, were approximately $93.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, down 0.4% from the approximately $93.7 million for the comparable period in 2023. The overall decrease in operating expense was primarily due to a non-cash benefit related to change in fair value of the Employment Agreement Award liability, offset by higher third-party consulting and audit expenses.

Depreciation and amortization expense was approximately $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to approximately $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of approximately $1.1 million due to additional depreciation on leasehold improvements and asset retirement obligation assets during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets was approximately $80.8 million during the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $22.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The impairment loss of $80.8 million in the second quarter 2024 was entirely associated with the impairment of broadcasting licenses within the radio broadcasting segment. The primary factors leading to the impairments were

a decline in projected gross market revenues and operating profits and an increase in discount rate.

Interest income was approximately $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease

was driven by lower cash and cash equivalents balances in the three months ended June 30, 2024, than in the corresponding period in 2023.

Interest expense was approximately $12.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to approximately $14.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of approximately $1.6 million. The decrease was due to lower overall debt balances outstanding. During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company repurchased approximately $35.5

million of its 2028 Notes at an average price of approximately 78.0% of par, resulting in a net gain on retirement of debt of approximately $7.4

million.

Other income, net, was approximately $0.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $96.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the gain on sale of the Company's MGM Investment, which was recognized in other income, net, during the three months ended June 30, 2023.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, we recorded a benefit from income taxes of approximately $18.5 million. This amount is based on the actual effective tax rate of 29.1%. This rate includes $0.1 million of discrete tax benefits primarily related to deferred rate changes. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, we recorded a provision for income taxes of approximately $23.2 million on pre-tax income from consolidated operations of approximately $94.4 million which results in an effective tax rate of 24.6%. This rate includes $23.9 million of discrete tax expense primarily related to the gain on our MGM investment.

Other pertinent financial information includes capital expenditures of approximately $2.2 million and $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 449,277 shares of Class A Common Stock in the amount of approximately $0.9 million at an average price of $2.06 per share and repurchased 113,283 shares of Class D Common Stock in the amount of approximately $0.2 million at an average price of $1.57 per share. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company did not repurchase any shares of Class A Common Stock and repurchased 18,459 shares of Class D Common Stock in the amount of approximately $0.1 million at an average price of $6.00 per share.

Supplemental Financial Information:

For comparative purposes, the following more detailed, unaudited statements of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 are included.





Three Months Ended June 30, 2024



(in thousands, unaudited)



Consolidated

Radio Broadcasting

Reach Media

Digital

Cable Television

All Other - Corporate/ Eliminations

























STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:

















































NET REVENUES

$



117,744

$



41,999

$



18,929

$



15,887

$



41,497

$





(568) OPERATING EXPENSES:























Programming and technical

33,256

11,436

3,641

3,520

14,913

(254) Selling, general and administrative

50,292

19,747

10,963

9,438

10,580

(436) Corporate selling, general and administrative

9,787

-

649

6

1,582

7,550 Stock-based compensation

1,079

115

21

41

228

674 Depreciation and amortization

2,993

2,079

40

397

176

301 Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets

80,758

80,758

-

-

-

- Total operating expenses

178,165

114,135

15,314

13,402

27,479

7,835





Operating (loss) income

(60,421)

(72,136)

3,615

2,485

14,018

(8,403) INTEREST INCOME

1,777

-

-

-

-

1,777 INTEREST EXPENSE

12,404

58

-

-

-

12,346 GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT

7,425

-

-

-

-

7,425 OTHER INCOME, net

14

1

-

-

-

13 (Loss) income before income from consolidated operations before (benefit

from) provision for income taxes

(63,609)

(72,193)

3,615

2,485

14,018

(11,534) (BENEFIT FROM) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

(18,512)

(18,057)

624

(652)

2,766

(3,193) NET (LOSS) INCOME

(45,097)

(54,136)

2,991

3,137

11,252

(8,341) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

334

-

-

-

-

334 NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

(45,431)

$

(54,136)

$



2,991

$



3,137

$



11,252

$



(8,675)

























Adjusted EBITDA2

$



28,415

$



10,570

$





3,684

$





2,923

$



14,511

$



(3,273)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

(in thousands, unaudited)

Consolidated

Radio Broadcasting

Reach Media

Digital

Cable Television

All Other - Corporate/ Eliminations























STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:













































NET REVENUES $



129,652

$



39,196

$



20,052

$



18,908

$



52,430

$





(934) OPERATING EXPENSES:





















Programming and technical 32,547

10,524

3,974

3,513

14,919

(383) Selling, general and administrative 49,777

18,786

10,857

9,265

11,602

(733) Corporate selling, general and administrative 11,385

-

619

-

1,849

8,917 Stock-based compensation 2,321

114

174

40

231

1,762 Depreciation and amortization 1,886

888

40

364

251

343 Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets 22,081

22,081

-

-

-

- Total operating expenses 119,997

52,393

15,664

13,182

28,852

9,906





Operating income (loss) 9,655

(13,197)

4,388

5,726

23,578

(10,840) INTEREST INCOME 1,898

-

-

-

-

1,898 INTEREST EXPENSE 13,972

56

-

-

640

13,276 OTHER INCOME (LOSS), net 96,773

(67)

-

-

-

96,840 Income (loss) before income from consolidated operations before provision

for (benefit from) income taxes 94,354

(13,320)

4,388

5,726

22,938

74,622 PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES 23,197

(5,160)

1,289

-

6,633

20,435 NET INCOME (LOSS) 71,157

(8,160)

3,099

5,726

16,305

54,187 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 791

-

-

-

-

791 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $



70,366

$



(8,160)

$



3,099

$



5,726

$



16,305

$



53,396























Adjusted EBITDA2 $



37,504

$





9,997

$





4,602

$





6,156

$



24,060

$



(7,311)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

(in thousands, unaudited)

























Consolidated

Radio Broadcasting

Reach Media

Digital

Cable Television

All Other - Corporate/ Eliminations























STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:













































NET REVENUES $



222,154

$



78,350

$



27,401

$



29,854

$



87,723

$



(1,174) OPERATING EXPENSES:





















Programming and technical 65,915

22,765

7,125

7,023

29,513

(511) Selling, general and administrative 90,029

38,142

13,405

16,897

22,698

(1,113) Corporate selling, general and administrative 25,679

-

1,377

7

3,491

20,804 Stock-based compensation 2,463

237

50

83

787

1,306 Depreciation and amortization 4,843

2,962

82

814

301

684 Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets 80,758

80,758

-

-

-

- Total operating expenses 269,687

144,864

22,039

24,824

56,790

21,170





Operating (loss) income (47,533)

(66,514)

5,362

5,030

30,933

(22,344) INTEREST INCOME 3,775

-

-

-

-

3,775 INTEREST EXPENSE 25,402

117

-

-

-

25,285 GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT 15,299

-

-

-

-

15,299 OTHER INCOME, net 900

1

-

-

-

899 Income (loss) before income from consolidated operations before (benefit

from) provision for income taxes (52,961)

(66,630)

5,362

5,030

30,933

(27,656) (BENEFIT FROM) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (16,010)

(20,079)

1,172

(1,222)

6,864

(2,745) Net (loss) income from consolidated operations (36,951)

(46,551)

4,190

6,252

24,069

(24,911) LOSS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURE, net of tax (411)

-

-

-

-

(411) NET (LOSS) INCOME (37,362)

(46,551)

4,190

6,252

24,069

(25,322) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 576

-

-

-

-

576 NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $

(37,938)

$

(46,551)

$





4,190

$





6,252

$



24,069

$

(25,898)























Adjusted EBITDA2 $



49,958

$



17,270

$





5,493

$





5,927

$



32,110

$

(10,842)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

(in thousands, unaudited)

























Consolidated

Radio Broadcasting

Reach Media

Digital

Cable Television

All Other - Corporate/ Eliminations























STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:













































NET REVENUES $



239,521

$



74,376

$



30,968

$



33,979

$



102,108

$



(1,910) OPERATING EXPENSES:





















Programming and technical 66,401

20,856

8,006

6,948

31,358

(767) Selling, general and administrative 86,492

34,727

13,575

17,139

22,421

(1,370) Corporate selling, general and administrative 19,915

-

1,337

1

3,647

14,930 Stock-based compensation 5,598

289

443

80

558

4,228 Depreciation and amortization 4,483

1,805

79

701

1,216

682 Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets 38,856

38,856

-

-

-

- Total operating expenses 221,745

96,533

23,440

24,869

59,200

17,703





Operating income (loss) 17,776

(22,157)

7,528

9,110

42,908

(19,613) INTEREST INCOME 2,232

-

-

-

-

2,232 INTEREST EXPENSE 28,040

111

-

-

2,559

25,370 GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT 2,356

-

-

-

-

2,356 OTHER INCOME (LOSS), net 96,460

(67)

-

-

-

96,527 Income (loss) before income from consolidated operations before provision

for (benefit from) income taxes 90,784

(22,335)

7,528

9,110

40,349

56,132 PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES 22,037

(6,919)

2,033

-

11,219

15,704 NET INCOME (LOSS) 68,747

(15,416)

5,495

9,110

29,130

40,428 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 1,303

-

-

-

-

1,303 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $



67,444

$

(15,416)

$





5,495

$





9,110

$



29,130

$



39,125























Adjusted EBITDA2 $



67,790

$



19,018

$





8,059

$





9,917

$



44,682

$

(13,886)

Urban One, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss its results for the second fiscal quarter of 2024. The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. To participate on this call, U.S. callers may dial toll-free 1-877-226-8189; international callers may dial direct (+1) 409-207-6980. The Access Code is 9822633.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 5:00 p.m. EDT August 8, 2024 until 12:00 a.m. EDT August 15, 2024. Callers may access the replay by calling 1-866-207-1041; international callers may dial direct (+1) 402-970-0847. The replay Access Code is 1733886.

Access to live audio and a replay of the conference call will also be available on Urban One's corporate website at . The replay will be made available on the website for seven days after the call.

Urban One

(urban1), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone), a television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform, and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of August 09, 2024, we owned and/or operated 72 independently formatted, revenues producing broadcast stations (including 57 FM or AM stations, 13 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations) branded under the trade name "Radio One" in 13 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African American and urban audiences.

Notes:



1

"Broadcast and digital

operating income": The radio broadcasting industry commonly refers to "station operating income" which consists of net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, income taxes, interest expense, interest income, non-controlling interests in income of subsidiaries, other income, net, loss from unconsolidated joint venture, corporate selling, general and administrative expenses, stock-based compensation, impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets and (gain) loss on retirement of debt. However, given the diverse nature of our business, station operating income is not truly reflective of our multi-media operation and, therefore, we use the term "broadcast and digital operating income." Broadcast and digital operating income is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Nevertheless, broadcast and digital operating income is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our core operating segments. Broadcast and digital operating income provides helpful information about our results of operations, apart from expenses associated with our fixed assets and goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets, income taxes, investments, impairment charges, debt financings and retirements, corporate overhead and stock-based compensation. Our measure of broadcast and digital operating income is similar to industry use of station operating income; however, it reflects our more diverse business and therefore is not completely analogous to "station operating income" or other similarly titled measures as used by other companies. Broadcast and digital operating income does not represent operating income or loss, or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to those measurements as an indicator of our performance.



2

"Adjusted EBITDA": Adjusted EBITDA consists of net (loss) income plus (1) depreciation and amortization, income taxes, interest expense, net income attributable to non-controlling interests, impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets, stock-based compensation, (gain) loss on retirement of debt, corporate costs, severance-related costs, investment income, loss from unconsolidated joint venture, less (2) other income, net and interest income. Net (loss) income before interest income, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization is commonly referred to in our business as "EBITDA." Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is often a useful measure of a company's operating performance and is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our business. Accordingly, based on the previous description of Adjusted EBITDA, we believe that it provides useful information about the operating performance of our business, apart from the expenses associated with our fixed assets and goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets or capital structure. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used as one of the measures for comparing businesses in the broadcasting industry, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including, but not limited to the fact that our definition includes the results of all four of our operating segments (radio broadcasting, Reach Media, digital and cable television). Business activities unrelated to these four segments are included in an "all other" category which the Company refers to as "All other - corporate/eliminations." Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA do not purport to represent operating income or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as alternatives to those measurements as an indicator of our performance.



3

For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, Urban One had 48,483,639 and 47,629,163 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (basic), respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, Urban One had 48,434,513 and 47,514,722 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (basic), respectively.



4

For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, Urban One had 48,483,639 and 50,616,435 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (fully diluted for outstanding stock awards), respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, Urban One had 48,434,513 and 50,373,714 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (fully diluted for outstanding stock awards), respectively.

SOURCE Urban One, Inc.