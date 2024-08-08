UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS UPDATES FISCAL 2025 OUTLOOK

"We are encouraged by early progress in our efforts to reconstitute a premium positioning for the Under Armour brand and pleased with our first quarter fiscal 2025 results that were ahead of expectations," said Under Armour President and CEO Kevin Plank. "Our renewed energy and alignment are proving to be critical enablers as we work to deliver superior products and storytelling while driving efficiencies, reducing promotional activity, and complexity."

Plank continued, "With the strongest product organization we've had in many years and strengthened brand leadership, we're confident in our ability to elevate our design and innovation over the coming seasons and amplify our unique connection with athletes as their brand of choice."

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Review



Revenue was down 10 percent to $1.2 billion (down 10 percent currency neutral).



North America revenue decreased 14 percent to $709 million, and international revenue decreased 2 percent to $473 million (down 2 percent currency neutral). In the international business, revenue in EMEA was flat (flat currency neutral), down 10 percent in Asia-Pacific (down 7 percent currency neutral), and up 16 percent in Latin America (up 12 percent currency neutral).



Wholesale revenue decreased 8 percent to $681 million, and direct-to-consumer revenue was down 12 percent to $480 million. Owned and operated store revenue declined 3 percent. Because of planned decreases in promotional activities, eCommerce revenue decreased 25 percent, representing 34 percent of the total direct-to-consumer business for the quarter.

Apparel revenue decreased 8 percent to $758 million, footwear revenue was down 15 percent to $310 million, and accessories revenue was down 5 percent to $93 million.

Gross margin increased 110 basis points to 47.5 percent, driven primarily by lower levels of discounting in the direct-to-consumer business and lower product costs. This was partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency impacts, channel and regional mix, and headwinds due to the timing of prior year supply chain benefits.

Due to a litigation reserve, s elling, general, and administrative expenses were up 42 percent to $837 million. Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses were down 6 percent to $555 million, which excludes $274 million of litigation reserve expense, net of a related $60 million insurance receivable, and approximately $9 million of transformation expenses related to our Fiscal 25 restructuring program.

Restructuring charges were $25 million.

Operating loss was $300 million. Excluding transformation expenses and other charges totaling $308 million, adjusted operating income was $8 million.

Net loss was $305 million. Adjusted net income was $4 million.

Diluted loss per share was $0.70. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.01.

Inventory was down 15 percent to $1.1 billion. At the end of the quarter, cash and cash equivalents were $885 million, and no borrowings were outstanding under the company's $1.1 billion revolving credit facility.

Share Buyback Program

In May 2024, Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors authorized a $500 million stock repurchase plan. In the first quarter, the company repurchased $40 million of its Class C common stock, reflecting 5.9 million shares retired, leaving approximately $460 million under the authorization.

Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan

In May 2024, Under Armour announced a restructuring plan designed to strengthen and support the company's financial and operational efficiencies. Of the estimated $70 million to $90 million restructuring plan range, the company recognized $25 million of restructuring and impairment charges and $9 million of other related transformational expenses. Of the total $34 million incurred to date, $19 million has been cash, and $15 million has been non-cash charges. The company anticipates the remainder of the charges under the existing restructuring plan to occur during fiscal 2025.

Updated Fiscal 2025 Outlook

Key points related to Under Armour's fiscal 2025 outlook include:



Revenue is expected to be down at a low double-digit percentage rate. This includes an expected 14 to 16 percent decline (previously a 15 to 17 percent decline) in North America as the company works to reset this business meaningfully and a low-single-digit percent decline in its international business, including flat results in EMEA offset by a high-single-digit decline in its Asia-Pacific business due to developing macroeconomic pressures.

Gross margin is expected to be up 75 to 100 basis points compared to the prior year, driven by a material reduction in promotional and discounting activities in the company's direct-to-consumer business and product costing benefits. This is expected to be partially offset by emerging headwinds from higher ocean freight costs, unfavorable impacts from changes in foreign currency, and unfavorable channel mix.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses are expected to be up at a mid-to-high-single digit percent rate due to litigation expenses. Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses are expected to be down at a low-to-mid-single digit rate.

Operating loss is expected to be $194 to $214 million. Excluding the mid-point of anticipated restructuring charges and the litigation reserve expense, adjusted operating income is expected to be $140 to $160 million versus the previous expectation of $130 to $150 million.

Diluted loss per share is expected to be between $0.53 and $0.56, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be between $0.19 and $0.22. Capital expenditures are expected to be between $200 to $220 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

Under Armour will hold its

first quarter fiscal 2025 conference call today at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be webcast live at and will be archived and available for replay about three hours after the live event.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release refers to "currency-neutral" and "adjusted" results, as well as "adjusted" forward-looking estimates of the company's results for its 2025 fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Management believes this information is helpful to investors in comparing the company's results of operations period-over-period because it enhances visibility into its actual underlying results, excluding these impacts. Currency-neutral financial information is calculated to exclude changes in foreign currency exchange rates. References to adjusted financial measures exclude the company's litigation reserve expense, any gain or loss in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform, and the impact of the company's fiscal year 2025 restructuring plan and related charges and related tax effects. Management believes these adjustments are not core to the company's operations. The reconciliation of non-GAAP amounts to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated according to GAAP is presented in supplemental financial information furnished with this release. All per-share amounts are reported on a diluted basis. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation. They should be contemplated in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the company's reported results prepared per GAAP. Additionally, the company's non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

