DEVELOP LLC Shatters Industry Norms With 'Automate To Elevate: Your Automation Assessment Guide'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A look at the Automate to Elevate from DEVELOP LLC

- Sean McKittrick, Project Program CoordinatorVERONA, WISCONSIN, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold move that challenges conventions and allows American manufacturers to regain control of their future, DEVELOP LLC , a leading innovator in industrial solutions, today announced the release of their groundbreaking eBook, Automate to Elevate: Your Automation Assessment Guide . This comprehensive guide aims to equip American manufacturers with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the often-secretive and opaque world of automation assessments, enabling them to conquer the challenges of cost, quality, and delivery in today's demanding and competitive market."American manufacturers are facing pressures to deliver high-quality products at competitive prices while navigating a complex global supply chain," said Matt Moseman, President of DEVELOP LLC. "Automation is a key tool for achieving these goals, but the lack of transparency in the industry has made it difficult for manufacturers to harness its full potential. With 'Automate to Elevate', we're putting the power back in the hands of manufacturers, giving them the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about automation and build more competitive and resilient businesses."The "Automate to Elevate" eBook offers a level of transparency rarely seen in the industry, providing two distinct assessment approaches:- DIY Assessment: A step-by-step guide for those seeking a quick overview or wanting to explore their options independently, with access to the same tools used by DEVELOP's experts.- DEVELOP's In-Depth Assessment: A detailed breakdown of DEVELOP's rigorous automation assessment process , providing insights into the methodologies, tools, and expertise that most integrators keep hidden. This includes proprietary tools such as the reverse ROI calculator, scatterplot tool, Statement of Work, and the Opportunity Analysis form, offering manufacturers an unprecedented level of transparency and understanding."We understand that manufacturers are hesitant to commit to lengthy meetings or share sensitive company data without a clear understanding of the process," added Moseman. "That's why we've laid out our entire assessment approach in this guide. We want manufacturers to feel confident and informed before they even contact us."Sean McKittrick, Project Program Coordinator at DEVELOP LLC, echoed Moseman's sentiments. "Our commitment to transparency goes beyond just this eBook," said McKittrick. "We believe in educating and training our customers at every step of the process, from the initial assessment to the final implementation. We want our clients to understand not just what we're doing but why we're doing it."DEVELOP LLC's transparency, combined with its commitment to education and customer success, makes "Automate to Elevate" a game-changing resource for any manufacturer considering automation. By shining a light on the secretive world of automation assessments, DEVELOP LLC is helping businesses make informed decisions that drive ROI and transform their operations.About DEVELOP LLCEstablished in 2014, DEVELOP LLC is a leading provider of custom automation and hardware engineering solutions. With a focus on Design for Manufacturing (DFM), the company is dedicated to helping manufacturers achieve their production goals through innovative automation strategies. DEVELOP LLC prides itself on its vertically integrated staff, single-source guarantee, and commitment to education and customer success.For more information about DEVELOP LLC and the "Automate to Elevate" eBook, please visit develop-llc or contact ....

Matt Moseman

DEVELOP LLC

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube