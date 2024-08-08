Shop Home Med Announces New Partnership With Betterhelp

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shop Home Med Partners with BetterHelp

Shop Home Med

Shop Home Med partners with BetterHelp, enhancing our offering of wellness solutions and support for all customers

- Ezrie Myers - COOUNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shop Home Med, a leading provider of products, is pleased to announce a new partnership with BetterHelp , the world's largest online therapy platform. This collaboration aims to provide comprehensive support for both physical and mental health, reinforcing Shop Home Med's commitment to holistic well-being.Shop Home Med has consistently prioritized the health of its customers. Offering a wide range of products that aid in maintaining physical health, many of which are FSA/HSA eligible, the company ensures customers can efficiently use their funds for health-related purchases.Recognizing the equal importance of mental and emotional health, the partnership with BetterHelp marks a significant advancement. Customers can now utilize their FSA/HSA dollars to pay for therapy sessions, making mental health care more accessible and affordable. BetterHelp provides professional counseling from licensed therapists through a convenient online platform, facilitating support from the comfort of home.“Your mental and emotional well-being is just as crucial as your physical health,” said Ezrie Myers, Chief Operating Officer at Shop Home Med.“We are excited to partner with BetterHelp to offer our customers a holistic approach to health. This partnership enables us to support our customers in every aspect of their health journey, from physical wellness to mental and emotional resilience.”This partnership between Shop Home Med and BetterHelp seeks to break down barriers to mental health care, providing a seamless and integrated experience for individuals seeking comprehensive health solutions. Customers can access a wide range of therapeutic services that cater to various mental health needs, ensuring personalized care and support.For more information on the partnership and how to utilize FSA/HSA dollars for mental health services, visit shophomemed .About Shop Home MedShop Home Med is dedicated to providing high-quality health products that support physical well-being. With a focus on accessibility and affordability, the company offers a variety of FSA/HSA-eligible products that help customers maintain their health efficiently. The extensive product range includes hospital beds, contact lenses, Band-Aids, and much more, ensuring a wide array of health needs are met.In addition to its extensive selection of health products, Shop Home Med collaborates with SIKA Health to facilitate seamless and efficient customer transactions. Through this partnership, customers are relieved from the need to retain receipts or file claims manually. The SIKA Health system automatically distinguishes FSA/HSA-eligible purchases from regular purchases, thereby streamlining the shopping experience and simplifying health expense management. By selecting SIKA at checkout, customers can easily utilize their FSA/HSA cards. Shop Home Med is recognized as an eligible merchant by all HSA/FSA providers and is associated with SIG-IS, a special interest group for IIAS standards.Shop Home Med remains committed to making health care accessible and stress-free, allowing customers to focus on their well-being.About BetterHelpBetterHelp is the largest online therapy platform worldwide, offering convenient and professional counseling services. With a network of licensed therapists, BetterHelp provides accessible mental health support through online sessions, assisting individuals in navigating their mental health journey from anywhere accepts FSA/HSA cards and is recognized as an eligible expense by most HSA/FSA providers.Contact:979-426-3633...

Josh S

Shop Home Med

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok