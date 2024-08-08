‘Delhi High Command Has Cleared Father’S Name In MUDA Scam’: K’Taka CM’S Son Yathindra Siddaramaiah
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent seminar in Mysore, Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, a Legislative Council member and son of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, made a powerful statement regarding the alleged MUDA (Mysore Urban Development Authority) scandal. According to Dr Yathindra, the Delhi High Command has cleared his father of any wrongdoing.
Dr Yathindra addressed the gathering, emphasizing that the accusations against CM Siddaramaiah were baseless and part of a larger conspiracy to tarnish the reputation of a government elected by the people. He firmly stated, "We will not be swayed by attempts to discredit our government with false allegations. Our party is committed to fighting these accusations."
The Legislative Council member revealed that the Delhi High Command has given a clean chit to his father, affirming that there is no wrongdoing on his part. "We have the full support of the party leadership and workers," Dr. Yathindra added. "We are prepared to stand before the public and defend our position."
He also acknowledged the challenges his father faces, noting that despite the lack of any misconduct, CM Siddaramaiah is confronting these accusations head-on. Dr. Yathindra expressed gratitude to the activists who have been working to expose what he called the BJP's schemes.
