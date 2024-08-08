Gopro To Present At Oppenheimer 27Th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO )
today announced that Founder and Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Woodman and Chief financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Brian McGee will present at the Oppenheimer Technology, Internet and Communications conference on Monday, August 12, 2024 at 11:35am Eastern Time.
A webcast of the event will be available live and accessible for replay on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at .
About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO )
GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.
GoPro has been recognized as an employer of choice by both
Outside Magazine
and
U.S. News & World Report
for being among the best places to work. Open roles can be found on our
careers page . For more information, visit
GoPro .
Connect with GoPro on
Facebook ,
Instagram ,
LinkedIn ,
TikTok ,
X ,
YouTube , and GoPro's blog,
The Current . GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to
GoPro Awards
for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our
press portal .
GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.
SOURCE GoPro, Inc.
MENAFN08082024003732001241ID1108531515
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.