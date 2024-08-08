Shyam Ananthnarayan Joins Innominds As Chief Marketing Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Brings in differentiated positioning for transformative value creation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innominds, a differentiated Digital and Product Engineering services company today announced the appointment of Shyam Ananthnarayan as Head of Marketing. In his new role, Shyam will be the custodian of the company's brand.

Prior to joining Innominds, he was the CMO at ITC Infotech and previously at Marlabs where he helped build these brands. He was also named top CMO list by Startup lanes and recognized as one of India's top 100 digital marketers by Adobe.

"Shyam joins as part of our leadership team aligning our vision and opportunity to disrupt Innominds business adopting Intelligence in everything we engineer," said

Divakar Tantravahi, CEO of Innominds . "Shyam will take over the custody of Innominds brand, aligning with our strategy to drive market leading differentiation."

"I am excited to join Innominds and contribute to its growth journey. Innominds is a proven business platform to disrupt and transform technology industry and this is the ideal time for the industry to drive the paradigm shift to be AI first. The company's innovative approach aligns perfectly with my passion for building brands for differentiated identity," said Shyam Ananthnarayan, CMO, Innominds .

About Innominds :

Innominds

is a differentiated Digital and Product Engineering services company. Over the decades they have been delivering innovation to ISVs, OEMs and Enterprises serving the industry segments – Software & Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, Construction, Automotive and Logistics & Transportation. Their services offer True Velocity for AI adoption driven non-linear outcomes. Their vision is to deliver Engineering Intelligence responsibly to help their customers innovate on future-proof scalable solutions and products integrating connected devices to cloud and cognition.

