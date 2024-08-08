This report analyses the market share of Denmark's data center. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The Denmark data center market is witnessing immense growth through several investments from global and local data center operators. Some major colocation operators in the region's data center market include Digital Realty, GlobalConnect, STACK Infrastructure, Penta, Cibicom, and others. Denmark's commitment to digital innovation and a skilled workforce further entices hyperscale operators, providing a conducive environment for technological advancement and business success.

The widespread use of cloud services is powering the growth of the Denmark data center market, the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), handling large-scale data (Big Data), the Internet of Things (IoT), the rollout of 5G networks, improved connectivity, and the ongoing process of digital transformation. The country supports liquid immersion cooling technology and abundant renewable energy, which will attract investors. The trend of procuring renewable energy to power the facilities will continue during the forecast period.

Increasing investments in prime locations such as Copenhagen will increase land prices. During the forecast period, operators might focus on emerging locations such as Saeby, Odense, Glostrup, etc.

The Denmark data center market is witnessing investment from major colocation and hyperscale operators investing significantly. Hyperscale operators like Apple, Meta (Facebook), and Google have established their presence through self-built data center facilities. Microsoft is currently involved in developing three data center facilities across the country. atNorth is expanding into Denmark's data center market and has revealed its plans for a new data center campus called DEN01 in Ballerup, Greater Copenhagen. After a 12-month construction period, the first phase is expected to be operational by Q4 2024.

Prime Data Centers is also among the new entrants and is developing its first facility in the Denmark data center market. The campus will support over 100 MW of IT power, including three data center buildings. M&A and JV are among the two investment activities the operators follow to enter the Denmark data center market or expand their presence in a particular market. For instance, CapMan Infra has acquired a Danish data center colocation company, Fuzion.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?



Market size is available in terms of investment, area, power capacity, and Denmark colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Denmark by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

This report details a detailed study of the existing Denmark data center market landscape, provides in-depth market analysis, and makes insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Denmark

Facilities Covered (Existing): 26

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 03

Coverage: 8+ Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Denmark

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2029)

Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2020-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Denmark data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Provide a business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market. A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

Key Attributes: