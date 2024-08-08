(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark Data Center market - investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Denmark Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.88 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 2.62 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5.69%
This report analyses the market share of Denmark's data center. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
The Denmark data center market is witnessing immense growth through several investments from global and local data center operators. Some major colocation operators in the region's data center market include Digital Realty, GlobalConnect, STACK Infrastructure, Penta, Cibicom, and others. Denmark's commitment to digital innovation and a skilled workforce further entices hyperscale operators, providing a conducive environment for technological advancement and business success.
The widespread use of cloud services is powering the growth of the Denmark data center market, the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), handling large-scale data (Big Data), the Internet of Things (IoT), the rollout of 5G networks, improved connectivity, and the ongoing process of digital transformation. The country supports liquid immersion cooling technology and abundant renewable energy, which will attract investors. The trend of procuring renewable energy to power the facilities will continue during the forecast period.
Increasing investments in prime locations such as Copenhagen will increase land prices. During the forecast period, operators might focus on emerging locations such as Saeby, Odense, Glostrup, etc.
The Denmark data center market is witnessing investment from major colocation and hyperscale operators investing significantly. Hyperscale operators like Apple, Meta (Facebook), and Google have established their presence through self-built data center facilities. Microsoft is currently involved in developing three data center facilities across the country. atNorth is expanding into Denmark's data center market and has revealed its plans for a new data center campus called DEN01 in Ballerup, Greater Copenhagen. After a 12-month construction period, the first phase is expected to be operational by Q4 2024.
Prime Data Centers is also among the new entrants and is developing its first facility in the Denmark data center market. The campus will support over 100 MW of IT power, including three data center buildings. M&A and JV are among the two investment activities the operators follow to enter the Denmark data center market or expand their presence in a particular market. For instance, CapMan Infra has acquired a Danish data center colocation company, Fuzion.
Investment Opportunities in Denmark
Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors of Denmark Market Investment Opportunities in the Denmark Denmark Innovation Index Digital Data in Denmark Digital Strategy 2022-2025 Investment by Area Investment by Power Capacity
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT Infrastructure Providers
Arista Networks Atos Broadcom Cisco Systems Dell Technologies Hewlett Packard Enterprise Huawei Technologies IBM Lenovo NetApp
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
Aarsleff Arup Caverion Coromatic COWI Exyte (M+W Group) Gottlieb Paludan Architects Logi-Tek Mace Group Mercury MT Hojgaard Novenco Building & Industry Ramboll Group Soren Jensen
Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB Caterpillar Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric) Cummins Eaton Grundfos KOHLER Legrand NG Metal Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS) Rittal Rolls-Royce Power Systems Schneider Electric Socomec STULZ Systemair UniCool Vertiv
Data Center Investors
Apple Cibicom Digital Realty Meta GlobalConnect Google Microsoft STACK Infrastructure Penta
New Entrants
atNorth Prime Data Centers
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Copenhagen Other Cities List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Copenhagen Other Cities
REPORT COVERAGE:
IT Infrastructure
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems Generators Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
CRAC & CRAH Units Chiller Units Cooling Tower, Condensers & Dry Coolers Economizers & Evaporative Coolers Other Cooling Units
General Construction
Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Building & Engineering Design Fire Detection & Suppression Systems Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV
