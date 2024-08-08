Release of Marimekko's Half-year financial Report, 1 January–30 June 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marimekko Corporation, Press release 8 August 2024 at 1.30 p.m.



Release of Marimekko's Half-year Report, 1 January–30 June 2024

Marimekko Corporation's Half-year Financial Report 1 January–30 June 2024 will be published on Thursday, 15 August 2024 at 8.00 a.m. EEST. The report and related materials will be available on the company's website at after the publication.

A and investor will be held in English on 15 August 2024 at 2.00 p.m. EEST. A live webcast of the conference can be watched at , and a recording of the webcast will be available at the same address later. Questions can be asked during the live webcast in writing.

Capital Markets Day 2024

Marimekko will organize a Capital Markets Day for investors, financial analysts and media on Wednesday, 11 September 2024 from 13.30 until 16.30 EEST.

During the event, Marimekko's President and CEO Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko together with other members of top management will elaborate on the progress of Marimekko's SCALE strategy for years 2023–2027. They will focus, in particular, on describing the most important growth drivers in the different market areas and their role in the company's growth strategy.

Institutional investors, analysts and media are welcome to join the physical event at the Marimekko House in Helsinki, Finland, by signing up at ... . The Capital Markets Day can also be watched as a live webcast or later as a recording.

For more information and to register for the live webcast, please visit:

.



