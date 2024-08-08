2024 Paris Olympics: A Grand Event And Economic Driving Force For Global Brands

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With the arrival of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the world's attention is once again focused on this historic event. This is not only a top-level competition in sports, but also an excellent stage for global brands to showcase their innovation and strength. Every Olympic Games becomes an important engine for brand promotion, coupon strategies, and economic development.

The Shining of Global Brands in Paris



There are 79 sponsors in the 2024 Paris Olympics, with a sponsorship income of 1.226 billion euros. The sponsorship levels are mainly divided into global partners (15), senior partners (7), official partners (13), and official sponsors (44).



Alibaba, Mengniu, Airbnb, Allianz Group, Atos, Procter & Gamble, Bridgestone, Intel, Omega, Panasonic, Samsung, Toyota Motor, Visa, Deloitte, and Coca-Cola are TOP sponsors. Accor Group, Orange, LVMH, Carrefour, and the other 7 are senior partners. Among them, LVMH, which spent 150 million euros, is the largest sponsor of the Paris Olympics and the company's largest sponsorship amount to date.



LVMH brands appeared in almost every corner of this Olympics. For example, the medal cases and torch suitcases were exclusively designed and handmade by Louis Vuitton. The former used the classic Monogram pattern, while the latter used the classic elements of the Damier checkerboard. The medal trays used during the awards ceremony also featured checkerboard elements. LV also provided 600 sets of retro-style clothing for volunteers, including white Polo shirts, berets, and loose camel trousers, which highly restored the style of the Paris Olympics in the 1920s.



Brand Discount Strategies



In order to further attract consumers, major brands launched exclusive coupon activities during the Olympics. For example, Nike introduced exclusive coupons for limited-edition sports shoes on its official website and mobile application, allowing consumers to get discounts by entering specific codes. PUMA issued Olympic-themed coupons through online and offline channels to encourage consumers to buy its Olympic series products. Anta also distributed coupons to users who participated in social media interactions, further enhancing the brand's appeal.



Economic Growth Driven by the Olympics



The Olympics are not only a celebration for brands, but also a catalyst for global economic development. The Paris Olympics are expected to bring significant growth to the tourism industry, promoting the prosperity of related industries such as hotels, catering, and transportation. At the same time, the large-scale infrastructure construction undertaken by Paris to welcome the Olympics has also injected long-term vitality into the local economy. Additionally, the hosting of the Olympics has created numerous jobs, further promoting the sustainable development of the local economy.



Looking Forward to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics



As the Paris Olympics conclude, the world's attention will gradually turn to the 2028 Summer Olympics to be held in Los Angeles, USA. Los Angeles, a city with a rich Olympic history, will host this global event for the third time. The Los Angeles Olympics are expected to offer more innovative experiences, particularly in technology and entertainment.



Future Olympics will witness more strategic adjustments by brands. Global brands will employ more precise digital marketing methods and data analysis to conduct customized promotional activities aimed at attracting consumers in different markets worldwide. Especially in the post-pandemic era, the Los Angeles Olympics will serve as an important catalyst for global economic recovery.



Technology companies and sustainability initiatives are expected to play a significant role in the 2028 Olympics, with Los Angeles' technology and entertainment industries providing audiences with unprecedented event experiences. At the same time, Los Angeles' infrastructure developments will reflect the perfect combination of environmental protection and energy efficiency, offering an excellent platform for brands to showcase green technologies.



Brands will continue to use coupon strategies to capture consumer attention. For instance, they may launch customized coupon campaigns for specific countries or regions or collaborate with local merchants to provide cross-platform coupon redemption services.



Looking Forward to Welcoming Future Olympic Games with You



Whether it's the upcoming Paris Olympics or the future Los Angeles Olympics, global brands will continue to demonstrate innovation and strength on this world stage. Through a variety of coupon strategies and marketing activities, we look forward to welcoming these events alongside major brands and bringing memorable Olympic experiences to audiences worldwide.

