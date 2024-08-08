Uganda’S Economic Slowdown: Challenges And Projections For 2024-2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Uganda's economic growth decelerated to 4.6%, significantly impacted by downturns in food crop production and public administration.



Stagnant output also contributed to this slowdown. Despite these challenges, the nation's inflation moderated, maintaining an average rate of 5.5%.



Looking ahead, projections are more optimistic, with anticipated expansions of 6.0% in 2024 and 7.0% in 2025, fueled by escalating investments from oil companies.



Amidst efforts to balance the books, Uganda 's has continued to pursue fiscal consolidation. It has predominantly achieved this through reductions in spending rather than enhanced revenue collection.



This strategy effectively reduced the budget deficit to 5.1% of GDP in the fiscal year 2022–23, with expectations of a further decrease to 4.2% in 2023–24.







Despite these fiscal efforts, high investment levels are expected to maintain a significant current account deficit.



Globally, financial conditions are beginning to stabilize, promising a more favorable environment for investment that should help propel Uganda's growth.



Domestically, however, challenges such as delays in oil market entry, diminished tax revenue collection, and inefficient public investments pose potential setbacks.



To truly transform, Uganda is encouraged to persist in its investments in public infrastructure and enhance its business climate.



This would foster job creation in more productive sectors like manufacturing, construction, and tourism. Additionally, it would help diversify its revenue streams.



Historically, the shift from an agriculture-based economy to one dominated by services has been gradual, with many Ugandans still reliant on agriculture for employment.



This slow transition has been compounded by low agricultural productivity and inadequate job creation in sectors that add more value.

Financing Uganda's Economic Development

From a productivity standpoint, Uganda saw a notable rise in labor productivity annually of 3.9% from 1990 to 2011, primarily due to gains in non-agricultural sectors.



However, this trend reversed between 2012 and 2018, with a yearly decrease of 0.6% in labor productivity. This decline highlights critical issues such as low agricultural productivity and limited innovation.



On the financing front, Uganda stands to benefit from reforms in the global financial architecture. These reforms could unlock more concessional finance to support its structural changes.



Despite receiving over $2 billion annually from development partners, this is still insufficient to meet public investment demands.



Engaging with global initiatives like the EU 's Global Gateway or China's Belt and Road could provide the necessary boost to enhance the competitiveness of Uganda's production sectors.



The African Development Bank's report underscores the pressing need for strategic reforms to propel Uganda's economic development.



It emphasizes the historical context of Uganda's economic challenges. It also outlines actionable recommendations that target the root of inefficiencies and promote sustainable growth.



This narrative is crucial as it lays out a roadmap for Uganda's future prosperity, ensuring that the strategies implemented are both impactful and sustainable. It aligns with global economic shifts.

MENAFN08082024007421016031ID1108531467