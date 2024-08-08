Govt Sends Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 To Joint Parliamentary Committee For Wider Scrutiny
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju proposed sending the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 to the Joint Parliamentary Committee. He said in Parliament on Thursday,“Constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee and refer the bill to it for wider scrutiny. Discuss the bill extensively, call more stakeholders, listen to their opinions. Pass this [Bill] to the committee, and in future we will listen to their suggestion with open heart...”
