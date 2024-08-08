Vinesh Phogat's Uncle Calls Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda's 'Rajya Sabha Seat' Comment 'Political Stunt'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) After veteran Bhupinder Hooda suggested a Rajya Sabha seat for wrestler Vinesh Phogat, her uncle Mahavir Phogat on Thursday dismissed it as a "political stunt" and claimed that the former Haryana Chief is discriminating against the Phogat sisters.

Mahavir claimed that the Phogat sisters – Gita and Babita – were not given the right roles by the then Congress in Haryana after their accolades.

"Today, Bhupinder Hooda said that he would have sent Vinesh to the Rajya Sabha. Why did he not send Gita to the Rajya Sabha? There was his government at that time, she had made many records," he said.

"This is a political stunt," Mahavir added.

Earlier today, Hooda had said he would have sent Vinesh Phogat to the Rajya Sabha if Congress "had the majority" in the state.

"Today a Rajya Sabha seat is vacant (in Haryana). If I had the majority, I would have sent her to the Rajya Sabha..." Bhupinder Hooda told news agency ANI earlier today.

Notably, Babita Phogat had won a silver medal in the 2005 Commonwealth Games, while her sister Gita had won a gold in the 2010 edition of the games. Gita was also the first Indian wrestler to win the Commonwealth gold medal, and the first woman wrestler to qualify for the Olympics in 2012.

"At that time, Hooda's government was in power and Gita and Babita were to be made DSPs, but Hooda sahab discriminated and made Gita an inspector and Babita as sub-inspector. We filed a case and the matter was resolved through the court," Mahavir said.

Vinesh Phogat announces retirement

Vinesh Phogat, the ace Indian grappler, announced retirement a day after her disqualification from the final round of the Women's Freestyle 50 kg event at the Paris Olympics 2024. On Wednesday, Vinesh was disqualified from the most sought-after multi-sport event after she was found overweight by 100 grams.

According to the Olympic rules, Vinesh Phogat breached the weight limit and was hence disqualified.