Smart Lockers: An Integral Solution In Healthcare Technology

Industry-leading experts in Smart Lockers and Storage and Charging Solutions

Healthcare Professionals can now save time by loaning medical equipment via a Smart Locker.

LapSafe®'s Smart Lockers issue devices, pharmaceuticals, confidential paperwork, and medical equipment to staff 24/7, without administrator intervention.

ENGLAND, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dealing with the Healthcare and Emergency Services sector for many years, LapSafe® 's Smart Lockers issue devices, pharmaceuticals, confidential paperwork, and medical equipment to staff at any time of day or night without administrator intervention.It is unthinkable to divorce healthcare provision from technology advancements. Progressively, iPads and tablets replace the clipboard on doctors' rounds, while nursing staff use laptops and tablets to collate patient information.Many welcome the replacement of the desktop computer with portable devices but IT managers recognise the problems of securely, charging and performing software updates on multiple devices. Both NHS and private healthcare establishments have a duty to safeguard not only confidential patient information but also their IT investment.Over the years, LapSafe® have supported an array of healthcare organisations with their IT management and continue to build a strong portfolio. By producing one of the most powerful Smart Lockers to date, and supported by its highly intelligent management software, ONARKEN®. LapSafe® Smart Lockers can automate routine tasks, saving a significant amount of time for healthcare professionals, all whilst enhancing security measures and maximising patient satisfaction.Check out some of the key services that have been supporting healthcare professionals in their fast-paced environments:Automated Healthcare DevicesSmart Lockers provide healthcare professionals with 24/7 access to devices, through an efficient self-service process. Devices are stored and charged in volume within the Smart Lockers. When required, devices are quickly deployed via an easy-to-use touch-screen terminal and access is granted with an array of secure identification methods. This process reduces manpower, increases device security, enhances productivity, and creates a seamless procedure for loaning devices. Devices can also be connected to the network, enabling monitoring and updates to be conducted simultaneously and remotely.Automated Healthcare EquipmentHealthcare Professionals can now save time by loaning medical equipment via a Smart Locker. Blood pressure machines, heart monitors, glucose monitors, and much more can be secured inside the Smart Lockers ready for patients to use in a self-service style. The patient will be directed to a designated Smart Locker, enter their unique security code, and the equipment is free to use. Once the patient has finished with the item, the device can then be returned to the locker ready for the next patient. Providing patients with a self-service option allows healthcare professionals to use their valuable time more efficiently and allows the patient to gain more control, speed, and privacy.Securely Exchange Private DocumentsDue to the fast-paced, busy schedule of a healthcare professional, a simple exchange of paperwork can sometimes be challenging and time-consuming. Paperwork can quickly be left within a secure, intelligent locker, ready for administration to collect and file. On the other hand, the administration team can leave any paperwork the healthcare professional may need in the Smart Locker for them to simply collect at the start of their shift. This process provides a quicker, more organised system whilst adding extra security to confidential documents.Enhanced Security on Restrictive MedicationCertain controlled drugs have policies in place to ensure they're locked away more safely and securely. A Smart Locker provides all the essential requirements to ensure these policies are adhered to; a variety of secure locking methods means these drugs can only be accessed when the user has been given permission.Don't Miss Out on A Smart Locker Demo!LapSafe® will be exhibiting at the Emergency Tech Show between 18th - 19th of September 2024 and HETT between 24th - 25th September where they'll be showcasing its all-in-one DiplomatTM Pro Smart Locker. These exhibitions are a fantastic opportunity to discover new healthcare technology, meet like-minded individuals, watch demonstrations, and discuss your requirements.0800 130 3456

