Mystery ADV Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing With Police Zombies Now Available 25% OFF Launch Sale On Steam

This is quirky world where the undead and the living team up to crack impossible cases!

Don't give up even if you fail. Those who persevere will surely find a helping hand...

"Zombie Police," a mystery game under the direction of writer Kiichi Kanoh, launches on Steam. This new title features a unique zombie-human detective duo.

KYOTO, JAPAN, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ALTERCIWS LLC (Representative Partner: Kazuhisa Nagata) and Lobstudio Inc. (CEO: Tsuyoshi Manabe) have announced the release of the mystery adventure game "Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Zombies" on Steam.This new title is developed jointly by ALTERCIWS LLC and Lobstudio Inc., under the creative direction of Kiichi Kanoh (ALTERCIWS), known for his scenario work on "SILENT HILL: The Short Message" and the console version of the "Higurashi When They Cry" series.-Steam store page:- Pricing Information. Base Game: $12.99. Soundtrack: $6.99A 25% OFF launch sale for the base game is running for the first 14 days after release.A discounted bundle including the soundtrack is also available on Steam.- Game IntroductionShe's the only one who can conduct this investigation... (because she's a zombie)Yasu Tamura, a rookie detective, has been assigned to the Special Investigation Division at District 99 Station.His partner, Akemi Kabane, is a senior detective who happens to be a zombie....This extraordinary duo will lead you through a series of intriguing mysteries that only the living and the undead can solve together!Gather Information Through Investigation:Conduct investigations alongside the Zombie Detective and Detective Tamura to collect crucial information for your deductions.During the investigation phase, players can choose to move to the deduction phase at any time, even before gathering all available information.Deduce the Truth and Unmask the Culprit:Use the information you've gathered to unravel the mystery yourself.The game features a multi-ending system where your deductions shape the outcome.Don't worry if you fail – perseverance in gathering more information can lead you to a happy ending through built-in help systems.- Streaming PolicyZombie Police can be freely streamed by individuals or organizations, with or without monetization, without requiring permission.There are no spoiler restrictions for streaming.We're also providing resources for streamers on BOOTH:- ProductGame Title: "Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Police Zombies"Genre: Mystery Adventure GameRelease Date: August 8, 2024Supported Languages: English, Japanese, Simplified ChinesePlatform: PC (Windows / macOS)Official site:Steam store page:

