MARK SHAMBURA JOINS PANERA BREAD AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Panera Bread today announced that Mark Shambura has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Mr. Shambura will lead all aspects of marketing at Panera, including Brand Building, Digital & Loyalty, Product Strategy & Consumer Insights. An accomplished marketing leader with broad expertise in the restaurant industry, Mr. Shambura has previously held marketing leadership roles during pivotal growth periods for top brands including Chipotle, MOD Pizza, and most recently Papa Johns.



"Mark brings an impressive background building brands and leading marketing teams for fast-casual restaurants, and we're thrilled to welcome him to Panera Bread," said José Alberto Dueñas, Chief Executive Officer. "As Panera continues to evolve our brand, guided by listening to our guests, Mark's depth of experience and ability will help drive our growth as a brand that serves great food you feel good about eating."

Mr. Shambura previously served as CMO at Papa Johns, where he led a revitalization of the brand by enhancing its iconic "Better Ingredients, Better Pizza" platform, and developing a more modern, innovative omnichannel approach to transform how Papa Johns appealed to both new and loyal consumers. As Executive Director at Chipotle, Mr. Shambura guided the marketing function through periods of both sustained growth and transition, providing leadership over brand strategy, advertising, digital, social, events/sponsorships, promotions, and field marketing, including playing a key role in spearheading its "Real Ingredients" brand strategy.

"I'm proud to join the Panera Bread team and excited to build on the momentum of the brand's transformation as it continues to evolve in service of our guests," Mr. Shambura said. "Panera propelled and cemented its position at the top of the fast casual restaurant segment through its promise of high-quality ingredients and freshly prepared food, and I'm thrilled to join a highly talented team to help shape its next chapter."

Prior to his tenure in the restaurant industry, Mr. Shambura gained extensive marketing agency experience, working with a broad array of top global consumer brands for over a decade. Shambura will report directly to José Alberto Dueñas, Chief Executive Officer, and officially assumed the role of Chief Marketing Officer on July 29, 2024.

About Panera Bread

Our first bakery-cafe opened in 1987, founded with a secret sourdough starter and the belief that the best part of bread is sharing it. That vision led to the invention of the Fast Casual category with Panera at the forefront, serving as America's kitchen table centered around our delicious menu of chef-curated recipes that are crafted with care by our team members. We make food that we are proud to serve our own families, from crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to mac and cheese and sweets. Each recipe is filled with ingredients we feel good about and none of those we don't because we are committed to serving our guests food that feels good in the moment and long after. While our company is now nearly 2,200 bakery-cafes strong, our values and belief in the lasting power of a great meal remain as strong as ever. We spend each day filling bellies, building empowered teams and inspiring communities. Nothing beats breaking bread together.

As of July 23, 2024, there were 2,169 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and Washington D.C., and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread

or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

