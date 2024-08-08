

Second quarter revenues of $1.147 billion, down 2.0% year-over-year

GAAP income from operations was 10.5% of revenues and non-GAAP income from operations was 15.2% of revenues for the second quarter



Second quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $1.70, a decrease of $0.33, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.45, a decrease of $0.19 on a year-over-year basis

For the full year,

EPAM narrows expected range for revenues to $4.590 billion to $4.625 billion, updates expected GAAP diluted EPS to now be in the range of $7.18 to $7.38 and non-GAAP diluted EPS to now be in the range of $10.20 to $10.40

For the third quarter,

EPAM expects revenues to be in the range of $1.145 billion to $1.155 billion, GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $1.75 to $1.83 and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.65 to $2.73 New Share Repurchase Program - On August 1, 2024, the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $500 million of

EPAM common stock

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM ), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced results for the second quarter ended June

30, 2024.

EPAM Reports Results for Second Quarter 2024 and Updates Full Year Outlook

"With ongoing exposure to a challenging macro-demand environment, EPAM's solid performance highlights the Company's ability to adapt and optimize operations, while continuing to strengthen its offerings and client value propositions," said Arkadiy Dobkin, CEO & President at EPAM. "We are continuously improving our geographic delivery footprint, while simultaneously strengthening our transformational capabilities, including our GenAI-relevant expertise and assets, and preparing ourselves to be our clients' partner of choice once the demand environment improves."

Second

Quarter 2024 Highlights



Revenues decreased to $1.147 billion, a year-over-year decrease of $23.6 million, or 2.0%. On an organic constant currency basis excluding the impact of the exit from Russia, revenues were down 2.8% compared to the second quarter of 2023;

GAAP income from operations was $120.6 million, a decrease of $23.8 million, or 16.5%, compared to $144.3 million in the second quarter of 2023;

Non-GAAP income from operations was $174.5 million, a decrease of $16.3 million, or 8.5%, compared to $190.8 million in the second quarter of 2023;

Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") on a GAAP basis was $1.70, a decrease of $0.33, or 16.3%, compared to $2.03 in the second quarter of 2023; and Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $2.45, a decrease of $0.19, or 7.2%, compared to $2.64 in the second quarter of 2023.

Cash Flow and Other Metrics



Cash provided by operating activities was $186.9 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $176.4 million for the first six months of 2023;

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $1.792 billion as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of $251.5 million, or 12.3%, from $2.043 billion as of December 31, 2023, largely driven by share repurchases; and Total headcount was approximately 52,650 as of June 30, 2024. Included in this number were approximately 47,000 delivery professionals, a level consistent with that as of March 31, 2024.

Share Repurchase Program



The Company repurchased 1.160 million shares of its common stock for $214.5 million during the second quarter of 2024 under its previously authorized share repurchase program. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 195 thousand shares of its common stock for $41.4 million under its previously authorized share repurchase program. As of June 30, 2024, the Company exhausted the $500 million available for purchases of the Company's common stock under the previously authorized share repurchase program;

On August 1, 2024, the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $500 million of

EPAM common stock; and EPAM may repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time through open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions, or by other means, including through the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions. The timing and total amount of stock repurchases will depend upon business, economic and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, prevailing stock prices, and other considerations. The share repurchase program will have a term of 24 months, may be suspended or discontinued at any time, and does not obligate the company to acquire any amount of common stock.

2024 Outlook - Full Year and Third Quarter

Full Year

While client demand has stabilized, the Company is expecting no aggregate improvement in demand for the remainder of the year. As a result, EPAM now expects the following for the full year:



The Company narrows its expected range for revenues to $4.590 billion to $4.625 billion for the full year reflecting a year-over-year decline of 1.8% at the midpoint of the range. The Company expects that revenues on an organic constant currency basis excluding the impact of the exit from Russia will decline 2.9% at the midpoint of the range;

For the full year,

EPAM expects GAAP income from operations to now be in the range of 10.5% to 11.0% of revenues and non-GAAP income from operations to now be in the range of 15.5% to 16.0% of revenues;

The Company expects its GAAP effective tax rate to now be approximately 21% and continues to expect its non-GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 24%; and EPAM expects GAAP diluted EPS to now be in the range of $7.18 to $7.38

and non-GAAP diluted EPS to now be in the range of $10.20 to $10.40. The Company expects weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the year to now be 57.9 million.

Third Quarter

EPAM expects the following for the third quarter:



The Company expects revenues will be in the range of $1.145 billion to $1.155 billion for the third quarter reflecting a year-over-year decline of 0.2% at the midpoint of the range. The Company expects that revenues on an organic constant currency basis excluding the impact of the exit from Russia will decline 1.4% at the midpoint of the range;

For the third quarter,

EPAM expects GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 10.0% to 11.0% of revenues and non-GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 16.0% to 17.0% of revenues;

The Company expects both its GAAP effective tax rate and its non-GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 24%; and EPAM expects GAAP diluted EPS will be in the range of $1.75 to $1.83 for the quarter,

and non-GAAP diluted EPS will be in the range of $2.65 to $2.73 for the quarter. The Company expects weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the quarter of 57.4 million.

