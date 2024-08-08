Cascades Reports Results For The Second Quarter Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades (TSX: CAS) reports its unaudited results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024. Q2 2024 Highlights

Sales of $1,180 million (compared with $1,109 million in Q1 2024 and $1,168 million in Q2 2023);



Operating income of $34 million (compared with $9 million in Q1 2024 and $64 million in Q2 2023);



Net per common share of $0.01 (compared with a net loss per common share of ($0.20) in Q1 2024 and net earnings per common share of $0.22 in Q2 2023);



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA (A)1) of $112 million (compared with $103 million in Q1

2024 and $141

million in Q2 2023);



Adjusted net earnings per common share1 of $0.08 (compared with adjusted net loss per common share1 of $0.00 in Q1 2024 and adjusted net earnings per common share1 of $0.27 in Q2 2023);



Net debt1 of $2,093 million as of June

30,

2024 (compared with $2,020 million as of March

31, 2024). Net debt to EBITDA (A) ratio1 of 4.2x, up from 3.8x as of March

31, 2024;

Total capital expenditures, net of $17 million of disposals, totaled $23 million in Q2 2024, compared to $41 million in Q1 2024 and $104 million in Q2 2023. The Corporation's 2024 forecasted net capital expenditures will be below our initial forecast of $175 million. The Corporation's second quarter 2024 results increased sequentially on stronger performances from all three business segments. In Tissue Papers, the sequential impact from higher raw material costs was mitigated by favourable volume and lower transportation costs. Higher volume combined with slightly stronger pricing in the Specialty Products business outweighed sequentially higher average raw material costs. The Containerboard segment saw stronger pricing, volume and mix, and lower transportation and energy costs, the combined impact of which offset higher raw material costs and extended downtime at the Greenpac and Bear Island mills following a prolongation of planned maintenance at these facilities, which reduced production capacity in the second quarter by approximately 8,000

tons. Discussing near-term outlook, Mr. Hugues Simon, President and CEO, commented, "In my first eight weeks at Cascades, I have been inspired by the Company-wide drive to create meaningful value for our customers and shareholders. We expect consolidated third quarter results to be stronger sequentially, driven by improved Containerboard results as price increases are implemented and production efficiency levels are normalized following planned maintenance in the second quarter, and the unplanned extended downtime at Bear Island and Greenpac. Consolidated results are also expected to benefit from stable results in the Specialty Packaging business. At the same time, higher pulp prices and softer pricing due largely to a less favourable sales mix are expected to translate into lower results from the Tissue Papers segment. More broadly, the ongoing Bear Island facility ramp-up remains a priority, as is the roll-out of announced price increases in Containerboard and continued focus on profitability, efficiency and productivity initiatives throughout our

operations."

1

Some information represents non-IFRS Accounting Standards Financial measures, other financial measures or non-IFRS Accounting Standards ratios which are not standardized under IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other corporations. Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete

reconciliation.





Financial Summary

Selected consolidated information

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per common share) (unaudited) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023







Sales 1,180 1,109 1,168 As Reported





Operating income 34 9 64 Net earnings (loss) 1 (20) 22 per common share (basic) $0.01 ($0.20) $0.22 Adjusted1





Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA (A)) 112 103 141 Net earnings (loss) 8 - 26 per common share (basic) $0.08 $- $0.27 Margin (EBITDA (A) / Sales) 9.5

% 9.3

% 12.1

%



Segmented sales

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023







Packaging Products





Containerboard 585 556 562 Specialty Products 167 160 164 Inter-segment sales (7) (7) (9)

745 709 717 Tissue Papers 397 367 416 Inter-segment sales, Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities 38 33 35 Sales 1,180 1,109 1,168



Segmented operating income (loss)

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023







Packaging Products





Containerboard 15 (7) 62 Specialty Products 19 19 19







Tissue Papers 38 31 18







Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities (38) (34) (35) Operating income 34 9 64



Segmented EBITDA (A)1

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023







Packaging Products





Containerboard 60 50 96 Specialty Products 26 25 24







Tissue Papers 54 50 44







Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities (28) (22) (23) EBITDA (A)1 112 103 141



1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on

Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.



Analysis of results for the three-month period ended June

30,

2024 (compared to the same period last year)

The Corporation's second quarter sales of $1,180 million increased by $12 million compared with the same period last year. This was driven by a combined favourable sales mix impact of $30

million in Tissue Papers and Containerboard and a $14

million favourable impact from foreign exchange. These were largely offset by net negative impacts of $25

million due to lower selling prices in Tissue and Containerboard and $12

million related to lower volumes primarily in the Tissue Papers business following operational platform changes in this business completed in the past year.

The second quarter EBITDA (A)1 totaled $112 million, a decrease of $29

million, or 21%, from the $141 million generated in the same period last year. This was largely driven by lower selling prices in the Containerboard and Tissue Papers segments, and higher raw material costs in our packaging businesses. The second quarter results also include a $5

million one-time compensation expense consisting of an 18-month consulting agreement with Mr. Mario Plourde, commencing January 1, 2025, and deferred share units granted to Mr. Hugues Simon following his appointment as President and CEO effective June 17, 2024.

The main specific items, before income taxes, that impacted our second quarter 2024 operating income and/or net earnings were:



$10 million of restructuring and other costs related to plant closures in Canada and the United States (operating income and net earnings);

$1 million unrealized gain on financial instruments (operating income and net earnings); $1 million unrealized loss on interest rate hedge instruments (net earnings).

For the three-month period ended June

30,

2024, the Corporation posted net earnings of $1 million, or $0.01 per common share, compared to net earnings of $22 million, or $0.22 per common share, in the same period of 2023. On an adjusted basis1, the Corporation posted net earnings of $8

million in the second quarter of 2024, or $0.08 per common share, compared to net earnings of $26

million, or $0.27 per common share, in the same period of

2023.

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.



Dividend on common shares and normal course issuer bid

The Board of Directors of Cascades declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per common share to be paid on September 5, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 22, 2024. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" as per the Income Tax Act (R.C.S. (1985), Canada). During the second quarter of 2024, Cascades purchased no common shares for cancellation.

2024

Second Quarter Results Conference Call Details

Management will discuss the 2024 second quarter financial results during a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-390-0620 (international 1-416-764-8651). The conference call, including the investor presentation, will be broadcast live on the Cascades website ( ) under the "Investors" section. A replay of the call will be available on the Cascades website and may also be accessed by phone until September 9, 2024 by dialing 1-888-390-0541 (international 1-416-764-8677), access code 606556.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 9,900

women and men across a network of close to 70 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS. Certain statements in this release, including statements regarding future results and performance, are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, decreases in demand for the Corporation's products, increases in raw material costs, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions and other

factors.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 23 54 Accounts receivable 493 453 Current income tax assets 7 12 Inventories 641 568 Current portion of financial assets - 1

1,164 1,088 Long-term assets



Investments in associates and joint ventures 94 94 Property, plant and equipment 2,795 2,808 Intangible assets with finite useful life 48 55 Financial assets 1 - Other assets 106 78 Deferred income tax assets 182 167 Goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite useful life 491 482

4,881 4,772 Liabilities and Equity



Current liabilities



Bank loans and advances 3 - Trade and other payables 660 703 Current income tax liabilities 4 6 Current portion of Unsecured senior notes of $175 million to be refinanced 175 - Current portion of long-term debt 60 67 Current portion of provisions for contingencies and charges 18 14 Current portion of financial liabilities and other liabilities 25 29

945 819 Long-term liabilities



Long-term debt 1,878 1,869 Provisions for contingencies and charges 62 61 Financial liabilities 1 5 Other liabilities 89 94 Deferred income tax liabilities 136 143

3,111 2,991 Equity



Capital stock 616 613 Contributed surplus 15 15 Retained earnings 1,059 1,096 Accumulated other comprehensive income 39 15 Equity attributable to Shareholders 1,729 1,739 Non-controlling interests 41 42 Total equity 1,770 1,781

4,881 4,772



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)



For the 3-month periods

ended

June

30, For the 6-month periods

ended

June

30, (in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts and number of

common shares) (unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales 1,180 1,168 2,289 2,302









Supply chain and logistic 722 690 1,390 1,353 Wages and employee benefits expenses 275 270 542 543 Depreciation and amortization 69 68 136 130 Maintenance and repair 60 60 122 118 Other operational costs 11 7 20 13 Impairment charges - 2 2 154 Other loss (gain) - - 3 (2) Restructuring costs 10 6 33 7 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments (1) 1 (2) 2 Operating income (loss) 34 64 43 (16) Financing expense 37 31 72 54 Share of results of associates and joint ventures (6) (3) (9) (15) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 3 36 (20) (55) Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (1) 9 (7) (15) Net earnings (loss) including non-controlling interests for the period 4 27 (13) (40) Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 3 5 6 13 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period 1 22 (19) (53) Net earnings (loss) per common share







Basic $0.01 $0.22 ($0.19) ($0.53) Diluted $0.01 $0.22 ($0.19) ($0.53) Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding 100,781,388 100,447,357 100,742,283 100,404,729 Weighted average number of diluted common shares 100,870,224 100,860,684 101,043,122 100,781,402



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



For the 3-month periods

ended

June

30, For the 6-month periods

ended

June

30, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings (loss) including non-controlling interests for the period 4 27 (13) (40) Other comprehensive income (loss)







Items that may be reclassified subsequently to earnings







Translation adjustments







Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries 12 (22) 38 (24) Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities (5) 8 (15) 9 Cash flow hedges







Change in fair value of commodity derivative financial instruments - 1 - (5) Recovery of (provision for) income taxes 1 (1) 2 -

8 (14) 25 (20) Items that are not released to earnings







Actuarial gain on employee future benefits 4 2 11 3 Provision for income taxes (1) (1) (3) (1)

3 1 8 2 Other comprehensive income (loss) 11 (13) 33 (18) Comprehensive income (loss) including non-controlling interests for the period 15 14 20 (58) Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests for the

period 3 5 7 13 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the

period 12 9 13 (71)



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY



For the 6-month period ended June 30, 2024 (in millions of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited) CAPITAL STOCK CONTRIBUTED

SURPLUS RETAINED

EARNINGS ACCUMULATED

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME TOTAL

EQUITY

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

SHAREHOLDERS NON-

CONTROLLING

INTERESTS TOTAL EQUITY Balance - Beginning of period 613 15 1,096 15 1,739 42 1,781 Comprehensive income (loss)













Net earnings (loss) - - (19) - (19) 6 (13) Other comprehensive income - - 8 24 32 1 33

- - (11) 24 13 7 20 Dividends - - (24) - (24) (8) (32) Stock options expense - 1 - - 1 - 1 Issuance of common shares

upon exercise of stock

options 3 (1) - - 2 - 2 Acquisition of non-controlling

interests - - (2) - (2) - (2) Balance - End of period 616 15 1,059 39 1,729 41 1,770

















For the 6-month period ended June 30, 2023 (in millions of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited) CAPITAL STOCK CONTRIBUTED SURPLUS RETAINED EARNINGS ACCUMULATED

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME TOTAL EQUITY

ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS NON-

CONTROLLING INTERESTS TOTAL EQUITY Balance - Beginning of period 611 14 1,212 34 1,871 57 1,928 Comprehensive income (loss)













Net earnings (loss) - - (53) - (53) 13 (40) Other comprehensive income

(loss) - - 2 (20) (18) - (18)

- - (51) (20) (71) 13 (58) Dividends - - (24) - (24) (9) (33) Issuance of common shares

upon exercise of stock

options 2 - - - 2 - 2 Acquisition of non-controlling

interests - - 1 - 1 (1) - Balance - End of period 613 14 1,138 14 1,779 60 1,839



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



For the 3-month periods

ended

June

30, For the 6-month periods

ended

June

30, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating activities







Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period 1 22 (19) (53) Adjustments for:







Financing expense 37 31 72 54 Depreciation and amortization 69 68 136 130 Impairment charges - 2 2 154 Other loss (gain) - - 3 (2) Restructuring costs 10 6 33 7 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments (1) 1 (2) 2 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (1) 9 (7) (15) Share of results of associates and joint ventures (6) (3) (9) (15) Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 3 5 6 13 Net financing expense paid (18) (18) (65) (62) Net income taxes received (paid) 2 (5) (3) (7) Dividends received 8 6 9 7 Provisions for contingencies and charges and other liabilities (26) (7) (46) (7)

78 117 110 206 Changes in non-cash working capital components (24) (30) (94) (76)

54 87 16 130 Investing activities







Disposals in associates and joint ventures - - - 10 Payments for property, plant and equipment (40) (104) (81) (244) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 17 - 17 3 Change in intangible and other assets (20) 1 (20) (1)

(43) (103) (84) (232) Financing activities







Bank loans and advances 1 3 3 2 Change in credit facilities 8 44 85 166 Change in credit facilities without recourse to the Corporation 3 - 18 - Payments of other long-term debt, including lease obligations (2024 - $35

million for the

6-month period ($15 million for the 3-month period); 2023 - $29

million for the 6-

month period ($15 million for the 3-month period)) (16) (34) (37) (91) Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options 2 2 2 2 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (5) (6) (8) (9) Acquisition of non-controlling interests - (3) (3) (3) Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders (12) (12) (24) (24)

(19) (6) 36 43 Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period (8) (22) (32) (59) Currency translation on cash and cash equivalents - (1) 1 (2) Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of the period 31 64 54 102 Cash and cash equivalents - End of the period 23 41 23 41



SEGMENTED INFORMATION

The Corporation's operations are managed in three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products (these two segments constitute the Corporation's Packaging Products) and Tissue Papers. The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Corporation's accounting policies described in Note 2.

The Corporation's operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision-maker (CODM). The Chief Executive Officer has authority for resource allocation and management of the Corporation's performance and is therefore the CODM. The CODM assesses the performance of each reportable segment based on sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude specific items (EBITDA

(A)). The CODM considers EBITDA (A) to be the best performance measure of the Corporation's activities.

Sales for each segment are prepared on the same basis as those of the Corporation. Inter-segment operations are recorded on the same basis as sales to third parties, which are at fair market value.

EBITDA (A) does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards; accordingly, it may not be comparable to similarly named measures used by other companies. Investors should not view EBITDA (A) as an alternative measure to, for example, net earnings, or as a measure of operating results, which are IFRS Accounting Standards measures.

Sales by country by business segment are shown in the following table:















SALES TO





For the 3-month periods ended June 30,

Canada United States Other countries Total (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Packaging Products















Containerboard 346 329 238 233 1 - 585 562 Specialty Products 66 58 99 105 2 1 167 164 Inter-segment sales (5) (4) (2) (5) - - (7) (9)

407 383 335 333 3 1 745 717 Tissue Papers 133 136 264 280 - - 397 416 Inter-segment sales, Corporate, Recovery

and

Recycling activities 30 23 8 7 - 5 38 35

570 542 607 620 3 6 1,180 1,168















SALES TO





For the 6-month periods ended June 30,

Canada United States Other countries Total (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Packaging Products















Containerboard 668 658 470 464 3 1 1,141 1,123 Specialty Products 126 114 199 209 2 2 327 325 Inter-segment sales (8) (8) (6) (8) - - (14) (16)

786 764 663 665 5 3 1,454 1,432 Tissue Papers 268 262 496 541 - - 764 803 Inter-segment sales, Corporate, Recovery and

Recycling activities 56 48 15 13 - 6 71 67

1,110 1,074 1,174 1,219 5 9 2,289 2,302



EBITDA (A) by business segment is reconciled to IFRS Accounting Standards measure, namely operating income (loss), and is shown in the following table:



For the 3-month period ended June

30,

2024 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty

Products Tissue Papers Corporate,

Recovery and

Recycling

activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 15 19 38 (38) 34 Depreciation and amortization 38 6 13 12 69 Restructuring costs 6 1 3 - 10 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 1 - - (2) (1) EBITDA (A) 60 26 54 (28) 112



For the 3-month period ended June 30,

2023 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty

Products Tissue Papers Corporate,

Recovery and

Recycling

activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 62 19 18 (35) 64 Depreciation and amortization 34 5 18 11 68 Impairment charges - - 2 - 2 Restructuring costs - - 6 - 6 Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments - - - 1 1 EBITDA (A) 96 24 44 (23) 141



For the 6-month period ended June

30,

2024 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty

Products Tissue Papers Corporate,

Recovery and

Recycling

activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 8 38 69 (72) 43 Depreciation and amortization 75 12 26 23 136 Impairment charges 2 - - - 2 Other loss (gain) 3 - - - 3 Restructuring costs 22 1 9 1 33 Unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments - - - (2) (2) EBITDA (A) 110 51 104 (50) 215



For the 6-month period ended June 30,

2023 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty

Products Tissue Papers Corporate,

Recovery and

Recycling activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 100 40 (74) (82) (16) Depreciation and amortization 64 10 35 21 130 Impairment charges 59 1 94 - 154 Other gain - - (2) - (2) Restructuring costs - - 7 - 7 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments (1) - - 3 2 EBITDA (A) 222 51 60 (58) 275



Payments for property, plant and equipment by business segment are shown in the following table:



PAYMENTS FOR PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

For the 3-month periods

ended

June

30, For the 6-month periods

ended

June

30, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Packaging Products







Containerboard 58 66 69 155 Specialty Products 5 7 8 11

63 73 77 166 Tissue Papers 12 8 20 17 Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities 13 10 19 13 Total acquisitions 88 91 116 196 Right-of-use assets acquisitions (non-cash) (51) (7) (54) (15)

37 84 62 181 Acquisitions for property, plant and equipment included in "Trade and other payables"







Beginning of the period 29 63 45 106 End of the period (26) (43) (26) (43) Payments for property, plant and equipment 40 104 81 244 Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment (17) - (17) (3) Payments for property, plant and equipment net of proceeds from disposals 23 104 64 241



SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ON NON-IFRS ACCOUNTING STANDARDS MEASURES AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

SPECIFIC ITEMS

The Corporation incurs some specific items that adversely or positively affect its operating results. We believe it is useful for readers to be aware of these items as they provide additional information to measure performance, compare the Corporation's results between periods, and assess operating results and liquidity, notwithstanding these specific items. Management believes these specific items are not necessarily reflective of the Corporation's underlying business operations in measuring and comparing its performance and analyzing future trends. Our definition of specific items may differ from that of other corporations and some of these items may arise in the future and may reduce the Corporation's available

cash.

They include, but are not limited to, charges for (reversals of) impairment of assets, restructuring gains or costs, loss on refinancing and repurchase of long-term debt, some deferred tax asset provisions or reversals, premiums paid on repurchase of long-term debt, gains or losses on the acquisition or sale of a business unit, gains or losses on the share of results of associates and joint ventures, unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, unrealized gains or losses on interest rate hedge instruments and option fair value revaluation, foreign exchange gains or losses on long-term debt and financial instruments, fair value revaluation gains or losses on investments, specific items of discontinued operations and other significant items of an unusual, non-cash or non-recurring

nature.

RECONCILIATION AND USES OF NON-IFRS ACCOUNTING STANDARDS MEASURES AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

To provide more information for evaluating the Corporation's performance, the financial information included in this analysis contains certain data that are not performance measures under IFRS Accounting Standards ("non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures"), which are also calculated on an adjusted basis to exclude specific items. We believe that providing certain key performance and capital measures, as well as non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures, is useful to both Management and investors, as they provide additional information to measure the performance and financial position of the Corporation. This also increases the transparency and clarity of the financial information. The following non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures and other financial measures are used in our financial

disclosures:

Non-IFRS Accounting Standards

measures



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA (A): represents the operating income (as published in the Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Loss) of the Consolidated Financial Statements) before depreciation and amortization excluding specific items. Measure used to assess recurring operating performance and the contribution of each segment on a comparable basis.

Adjusted net earnings: Measure used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.

Adjusted cash flow: Measure used to assess the Corporation's capacity to generate cash flows to meet financial obligations and/or discretionary items such as share repurchases, dividend increases and strategic investments.

Free cash flow: Measure used to calculate the excess cash the Corporation generates by subtracting capital expenditures (excluding strategic projects) from the EBITDA (A). Working capital: Measure used to assess the short-term liquidity of the Corporation.

Other financial measures



Total debt: Measure used to calculate all the Corporation's debt, including long-term debt and bank loans. Often put in relation to equity to calculate the debt-to-equity ratio. Net debt: Measure used to calculate the Corporation's total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Often put in relation to EBITDA (A) to calculate net debt to EBITDA (A) ratio.

Non-IFRS Accounting Standards ratios



Net debt to EBITDA (A) ratio: Ratio used to assess the Corporation's ability to pay its debt and evaluate financial leverage.

EBITDA (A) margin: Ratio used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment on a comparable basis calculated as a percentage of sales.

Adjusted net earnings per common share: Ratio used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.

Net debt / Net debt + Shareholders' equity: Ratio used to evaluate the Corporation's financial leverage and the risk to Shareholders.

Working capital as a percentage of sales: Ratio used to assess the Corporation's operating liquidity performance.

Adjusted cash flow per common share: Ratio used to assess the Corporation's financial flexibility. Free cash flow ratio: Ratio used to measure the liquidity and efficiency of how much more cash the Corporation generates than it uses to run the business by subtracting capital expenditures (excluding strategic projects) from the EBITDA (A) calculated as a percentage of sales.

Non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures and other financial measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have meanings prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards. These measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered on their own or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS Accounting Standards. In addition, our definitions of non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures and other financial measures may differ from those of other corporations. Any such modification or reformulation may be significant.

The CODM assesses the performance of each reportable segment based on sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude specific items (EBITDA

(A)1). The CODM considers EBITDA (A)1 to be the best performance measure of the Corporation's activities.

EBITDA (A)1 by business segment is reconciled to IFRS Accounting Standards measure, namely operating income (loss), and is shown in the following table:



Q2 2024 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty

Products Tissue Papers Corporate,

Recovery and

Recycling

activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 15 19 38 (38) 34 Depreciation and amortization 38 6 13 12 69 Restructuring costs 6 1 3 - 10 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 1 - - (2) (1) EBITDA (A)1 60 26 54 (28) 112



Q1 2024 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty

Products Tissue Papers Corporate,

Recovery and

Recycling

activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) (7) 19 31 (34) 9 Depreciation and amortization 37 6 13 11 67 Impairment charges 2 - - - 2 Other loss 3 - - - 3 Restructuring costs 16 - 6 1 23 Unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments (1) - - - (1) EBITDA (A)1 50 25 50 (22) 103



Q2 2023 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty

Products Tissue Papers Corporate,

Recovery and

Recycling

activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 62 19 18 (35) 64 Depreciation and amortization 34 5 18 11 68 Impairment charges - - 2 - 2 Restructuring costs - - 6 - 6 Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments - - - 1 1 EBITDA (A)1 96 24 44 (23) 141



1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.



The following table reconciles net earnings (loss) and net earnings (loss) per common share, as reported, with adjusted net earnings (loss)1 and adjusted net earnings (loss) per common share1:

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts and number of

common shares) (unaudited) NET EARNINGS (LOSS)

NET EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE 2

Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023

Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 As reported 1 (20) 22

$0.01 ($0.20) $0.22 Specific items:













Impairment charges - 2 2

- $0.01 $0.02 Other loss (gain) - 3 -

- $0.02 - Restructuring costs 10 23 6

$0.07 $0.18 $0.04 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments (1) (1) 1

($0.01) ($0.01) $0.01 Unrealized loss (gain) on interest rate hedge instrument 1 (2) -

$0.01 ($0.01) - Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial

instruments - 1 (3)

- $0.01 ($0.02) Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and

attributable to non-controlling interest2 (3) (6) (2)

- - -

7 20 4

$0.07 $0.20 $0.05 Adjusted 1 8 - 26

$0.08 - $0.27 Weighted average basic number of common shares

outstanding







100,781,388 100,703,177 100,447,357



The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities with EBITDA (A)1:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Cash flow from operating activities 54 (38) 87 Changes in non-cash working capital components 24 70 30 Net income taxes paid (received) (2) 5 5 Net financing expense paid 18 47 18 Provisions for contingencies and charges and other liabilities, net of dividends received 18 19 1 EBITDA (A)1 112 103 141



The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities with cash flow from operating activities (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components) and adjusted cash flow from operating activities1. It also reconciles adjusted cash flow from operating activities1 to adjusted cash flow generated (used)1, which is also calculated on a per common share basis:

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts or otherwise noted) (unaudited) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Cash flow from operating activities 54 (38) 87 Changes in non-cash working capital components 24 70 30 Cash flow from operating activities (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components) 78 32 117 Restructuring costs paid 17 14 5 Adjusted cash flow from operating activities 1 95 46 122 Payments for property, plant and equipment (40) (41) (104) Change in intangible and other assets (20) - 1 Lease obligation payments (15) (20) (15) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 17 - -

37 (15) 4 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (5) (3) (6) Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders and to non-controlling interests (12) (12) (12) Adjusted cash flow generated (used) 1 20 (30) (14) Adjusted cash flow generated (used) per common share 1

(in Canadian dollars) $0.20 ($0.30) ($0.14) Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding 100,781,388 100,703,177 100,447,357





1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation. 2 Specific amounts per common share are calculated on an after-tax basis and are net of the portion attributable to non-controlling interests. Per share amounts in line item ''Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interests'' only include the effect of tax adjustments.



The following table reconciles total debt1 and net debt1 with the ratio of net debt to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA (A))1:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) June 30, 2024 March 31,

2024 June 30, 2023 Long-term debt 1,878 1,816 2,038 Current portion of Unsecured senior notes of $175 million to be refinanced 175 175 - Current portion of long-term debt 60 58 75 Bank loans and advances 3 2 4 Total debt 1 2,116 2,051 2,117 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (23) (31) (41) Net debt1 as reported 2,093 2,020 2,076 Last twelve months EBITDA (A)1 498 527 502 Net debt / EBITDA (A) ratio 1







4.2x







3.8x







4.1x



1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

SOURCE Cascades Inc.