Penfed Credit Union Announces Young Aviator Scholarship Winner

PenFed Credit Union , the nation's second largest credit union, today announced U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airmen Grace Swarts as the winner of a $10,000 scholarship to pursue her pilot's license. Swarts was selected for demonstrating academic excellence while serving in the military. The scholarship is administered by the EAA Foundation, Inc.

"Grace is a talented individual who embodies 'The Spirit of Aviation' and PenFed is proud to provide her with the necessary support to soar into the skies," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "We chose to create this scholarship with EAA Aviation Foundation because we align with EAA's commitment to nurturing the next generation of pilots."

Swarts fell in love with aviation as a child frequently visiting the National Air Force Museum near her hometown of Dayton, Ohio. She joined the Air National Guard as an aircraft mechanic on the KC-135 and learned the mechanics of an aircraft and later began studying aviation technology at University of Cincinnati Clermont. Swarts completed University of Cincinnati's two-year flight training program in a record 1 year and 3 days and received the distinguished graduate award for having the highest grade percentage in her class. She recently completed the CFI one and is working to complete CFII. Swarts plans to instruct at a flight academy and then progress to flying for a regional airline to gain experience as a pilot.

"I am honored to be chosen as the recipient of the PenFed Aviation Scholarship out of a pool of hardworking, deserving applicants," said Swarts. "This scholarship has allowed me to complete my Certified Flight Instructor

training stress-free and not worrying about how I'm going to financially support an aviation

career. It will also allow me to complete my CFI-I and multi engine training to advance my skills to become a professional

pilot. When I achieve something so great, such as receiving this scholarship, it reminds me that all the hard work is worth it!"

