Keynote Speaker And Co-Chairs Announced For Healthark Insights' Rwesearch Virtual Annual Summit 2024

Co-chairs for RWEsearch Virtual Annual Summit 2024 announced

Dr. Dean Ho, Keynote Speaker at the RWEsearch Virtual Annual Summit 2024

Distinguished Real World Evidence veterans to join the RWEsearch Virtual Annual Summit 2024

- Dr. Purav GandhiAHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Healthark Insights, a healthcare & life sciences firm, announced the co-chairs and keynote speaker for its inaugural RWEsearch Virtual Annual Summit 2024 . The three-day event, taking place September 4-6, 2024 will bring together top experts in the field of Real-World Evidence (RWE) to explore the latest advancements and challenges in the industry. (Early bird registration is now open offering exclusive discounts for a limited time.)The co-chairs for the summit are industry veterans Julie Krommenhoek, an RWE Consultant & Board Advisor, and Janak Joshi, the Chief Digital Officer at the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.Janak is a visionary in using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital innovations to drive healthcare transformation. With a commitment to building digital healthcare experiences, Janak's leadership underscores his passion for advancing RWE capabilities. His expertise spans bio-similars, omni-channel access in healthcare delivery, novel data digitization, and synthetic control arms in clinical trials. Additionally, Janak focuses on data linking, distribution models in healthcare, including the use of drones, further highlighting his forward-thinking approach to healthcare innovation.Julie brings over 20 years of experience in the life sciences sector and is a seasoned executive business leader. Her expertise in leveraging real-world data (RWD) to inform strategic healthcare decisions will significantly enhance the summit's discussions on RWE methodologies and applications.The summit will feature a keynote address by Dr. Dean Ho, a globally recognized leader in digital medicine and biomedical engineering. As Provost's Chair Professor, Director of The N.1 Institute for Health, and Head of the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the National University of Singapore, Dr. Ho's pioneering AI work in cancer, infectious diseases, and Covid-19 treatments has significantly advanced RWE integration in healthcare, making him an invaluable addition to the summit.“We are proud to have such esteemed professionals to our inaugural summit”, says Dr. Purav Gandhi, CEO & Founder at Healthark Insights.“The expertise and insights shared by our keynote speaker will undoubtedly enrich the summit's discussions and elevate the learning experience for all attendees.”The RWEsearch Virtual Annual Summit 2024 offers a comprehensive exploration of RWE through a diverse array of tracks among the globally-focused, Middle-East targeted, and India-based themes. It is poised to be an invaluable resource for anyone involved in healthcare research and innovation.About Healthark InsightsHealthark Insights is a global management consulting firm developed by a team of experts from diverse fields such as consulting, pharma, medicine, medical devices, digital health, public health, and management with a common vision to cater to the healthcare and life sciences industry, along with a relentless focus on delivering executable solutions.Healthark Insights team helps customers make critical decisions every day through expertise that combines deep domain knowledge, rigorous research, and analysis, understanding of markets, technology, and experience. With the right experience and expertise, the team not only provides insights but also works closely with clients to execute the strategy that they have helped develop.

