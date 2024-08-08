E&R Announces New Release The Essential Guide To Strategic Growth-Avoiding 'Stragedies' Through Effective 'Marketecture'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Essential Guide to Strategic Growth

Vivek Sharma

The Essential Guide to Strategic Growth back cover.

Author Vivek Sharma is a seasoned professional with a rich background in enterprise sales, business development, and corporate strategy in the field.

- Vivek SharmaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- E&R Publishers, New York, is proud to announce a business book release by new author Vivek Sharma .The Essential Guide to Strategic Growth 's title inherently communicates this book's purpose: a how-to for business development professionals in the technology industry for developing a strategy and executing that strategy with the support of a framework coined the "marketecture."These insights, which can be immediately applied to the work of professionals in technology, partnerships, alliances, business development, or strategic growth, make this book a must-read for anyone in these fields.Whether you're seeking to refine your current business trajectory, validate your strategies, or completely rethink your organization's partnerships, this book is a valuable resource to guide you in this process.Vivek Sharma's multidisciplinary experience includes enterprise software, cloud computing, AR/VR, and SaaS startups, skills that uniquely position him to deliver this insightful work. The author's depiction of real-life experiences helps drive an exciting medley of business insights, keeping the reader engaged throughout.Mr. Sharma's company, Vyver Consulting LLC, is a go-to-market strategy consulting firm that specializes in scaling enterprise software businesses, from startups to large corporations.The Essential Guide to Strategic Growth-Avoiding "stragedies" through effective "marketecture." is officially released on August 8, 2024, and is available now at all bookstores and on Amazon.

Simon Mills

E&R Publishers New York

+1 917-733-1427

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

The Essential Guide to Strategic Growth Book Trailer