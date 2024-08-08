Ukraine's Air Defenses Shoot Down Two Enemy Missiles, Four Shahed Uavs Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of August 8, 2024, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down two enemy Kh-59 guided missiles and four Shahed strike UAVs.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"On the night of August 8, 2024, the enemy fired 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles at the Kharkiv region from Belgorod region (Russia), 2 Kh-59 guided missiles from the airspace over the Azov Sea and 4 Shahed-type attack UAVs from the direction of Yeysk (Russia). As a result of anti-aircraft combat, mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, anti-aircraft missile troops and EW units of the Air Force shot down two Kh-59 guided missiles and 4 attack UAVs in the Odesa, Kherson and Kirovohrad regions,” he posted.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 30 Shahed attack drones launched by Russia on the night of August 7.