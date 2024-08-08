Ukraine, Mauritius To Work On Investment Protection And Double Taxation Agreements

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Mauritius have agreed to start working on bilateral agreements to protect investments and avoid double taxation.

Ukrainian Foreign Dmytro Kuleba announced this on social X , Ukrinform reports.

The head of Ukrainian wrote that today in Port-Luis, he was honored to be received by Prime Minister Kumar Jugnauth. Kuleba noted that this was the first visit by a Ukrainian Foreign Minister to the Republic of Mauritius.

He stressed that both countries place a high value on protecting fundamental UN Charter principles such as and territorial integrity of nations. Kuleba thanked Mauritius for taking a principled stance in support of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, as well as for joining the Peace Summit communique.

“We discussed how our two countries can strengthen their cooperation in areas such as political dialogue, trade and investment, and Ukraine-Africa relations. Given Mauritius' highly developed economy and business environment, we welcome its strong interest in taking part in the recovery of Ukraine. In this context, we agreed to begin working on bilateral agreements to protect investments and avoid double taxation,” the Ukrainian minister wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba began his fourth African tour on August 4. He has already visited Malawi and Zambia.