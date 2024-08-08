Two Civilians Killed As Russians Shell Kostiantynivka In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday morning, the Russian shelled Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, leaving two civilians dead.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, wrote this on his Telegram account, Ukrinform reports.

"Two people were killed in the shelling of Kostiantynivka. The Russians shelled the town this morning - they hit the private residential sector. According to preliminary information, they used artillery," the regional governor wrote.

Filashkin noted that police officers are documenting all the circumstances of the crime at the site of the attack. He again urged civilians to evacuate.

As reported, Russian invaders killed two civilians and wounded four others in the Donetsk region on August 7.