Zelensky: Ukraine Managed To Achieve Result On Its Path To Receiving F-16S, And There Will Be More

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has combined political, diplomatic, and military efforts to receive F-16s. Now the first fighter jets are in Ukrainian skies, and there will be even more of them.

President Volodymyr Zelensky posted this on social X , Ukrinform reports.

“Ukraine has been asking its partners to close the skies or provide aircraft since the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion. We knew it was achievable, that the world has the power to make it happen. We combined political, diplomatic, and military efforts for this purpose. Gradually, step by step, we managed to achieve the result. F-16s are already in Ukrainian skies, and there will be more,” Zelensky noted.

The video shared by the President describes all stages of work with international partners who joined the creation of the aviation coalition and the training of Ukrainian pilots and maintenance personnel for F-16s.

As Ukrinform reported, on August 4, Ukraine's Air Force Day, President Volodymyr Zelensky displayed F-16 fighter jets in Ukrainian skies, emphasizing a new phase of development for the Air Force.

Photo: President's Office