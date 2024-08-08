One Killed In US Helicopter Crash

(MENAFN- IANS) San Francisco, Aug 8 (IANS) One person was killed in a helicopter crash on Fort Novosel, Alabama in the US, officials said.

According to Fort Novosel officials, the helicopter, an AH64 Apache, crashed during "routine flight training" on Wednesday at around 1.40 p.m. according to local time with two crew members on board, Xinhua news agency reported.

Officials said the male instructor died on the scene, and a US student pilot sustained minor injuries and was airlifted to medical treatment.

A press release from Fort Novosel said the flight training at the post is continuing and the "mishap" is under investigation.

Details are awaited.