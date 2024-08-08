TVS SCS wins Multi-Year Contract with JCB for In-Plant Logistics at Vadodara

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 07, 2024: TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited (NSE: TVSSCS, BOM: 543965), a global supply chain solutions provider and one of the largest and fastest-growing integrated supply chain solutions providers in India, has secured a new business contract from JCB in India for managing their in-plant warehousing and logistics operations at their facility in Vadodara, Gujarat for three years. JCB has been TVS SCS’ one of the first few clients for more than two decades, with TVS SCS offering aftermarket warehouse services in Bhaproda, Haryana for Parts distribution.



Commenting on the new contract, Mr. K. Sukumar, CEO, TVS Supply Chain Solutions India, remarked, “JCB has been a pivotal partner in our growth journey, and we are thrilled to continue this collaboration. Securing this contract underscores our commitment to delivering process excellence and innovative, value-driven solutions. With this new deal, we are excited to offer an extensive suite of in-plant warehousing services along with cutting edge technology solutions to further drive business transformation for JCB in India.”



Mr. Deepak Shetty, CEO and Managing Director JCB India, said, “We are pleased to partner with TVS SCS for our in-plant warehousing and logistics operations at Vadodara. We look forward to their expertise in supply chain management in enhancing our efficiencies. This factory is a fully export focussed facility and plays a critical part as it supplies components to our global factories the world over. We are delighted to have TVS SCS on board as our partner in our journey in excellence.”



TVS SCS’s In-plant logistics services for JCB’s Vadodara plant will comprise end-to-end warehouse management, from unloading and put-away of parts to picking and lineside feeding. The company will deploy Material Handling Equipment (MHEs) and employ close to 110 personnel for this contract. JCB’s Vadodara plant manufactures fabrications and components for JCB’s plants globally.







