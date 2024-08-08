Dubai Chambers hosts legal webinar in Mandarin to facilitate market entry for Chinese companies

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has successfully hosted a webinar for Chinese businesses in Mandarin on the essential aspects of doing business in Dubai. Held in partnership with Al Tamimi & Company, the virtual workshop was attended by over 120 participants from China from different business sectors and provided a step-by-step guide on the legal, tax, and practical aspects of market entry and trade.



The webinar shed light on effective approaches for entering the Dubai market, including understanding local business culture and identifying key opportunities. The discussion also delved into the legislative framework surrounding business activities in Dubai, providing insight into the legal requirements and regulations that govern business operations and compliance.



Taxation was also discussed during the webinar, helping participants understand tax obligations and incentives in Dubai, including VAT regulations, corporate tax, and how to maximise tax efficiency. The webinar also offered practical knowledge on business practices such as navigating the day-to-day business tasks in Dubai, from managing trade, import and export logistics as well as local partnerships.



Dubai Chambers hosts a wide variety of events ranging from specialised legal workshops and seminars to smaller roundtable discussions. These sessions provide members and the business community with valuable insights into the latest legal developments and ensure they are fully prepared to comply with all legal obligations and responsibilities.



As the engine of Dubai’s economic development and business growth, Dubai Chambers is committed to boosting the growth of businesses in the emirate, ensuring the success of Dubai companies overseas, accelerating the emirate’s digital economy, protecting the interests of the business community, and strengthening the emirate’s position as a leading global business hub.





