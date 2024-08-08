Bank of Africa – Ratings Affirmed

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Bank of Africa (BOA) at ‘BB+’ and ‘B’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed BOA’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) and Core Strength (CFS) rating, both at ‘bb-’. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable.



The two-notch uplift of the LT FCR above the BSR is based on an ESL of High. The ESL takes into account the high likelihood of extraordinary support from the authorities in view of BOA’s significant market share of both domestic assets and customer deposits. The Bank is classified as a D-SIB in Morocco, controlling around 14% of banking sector assets.



The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bb-’ and an adjusted Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bb’, which is lower than the OPERA of Morocco (‘bb+’) due to the Bank’s considerable exposure to assets in higher risk African countries. The latter represents around 28% of the consolidated balance sheet. The CFS is underpinned by BOA’s satisfactory profitability at both the operating and net levels, its satisfactory loan loss coverage, together with a good franchise in Morocco. BOA is Morocco’s third largest bank with a significant domestic customer base, a diversified banking operation, and a quite stable revenue stream. The Bank also possesses a satisfactory funding and liquidity profile with a high level of liquid assets.



Credit challenges include modest capital ratios and limited buffer, a high level of NPLs and associated moderate credit risk absorption capacity, high wholesale funding, and a significant asset base outside of Morocco, in higher risk sovereigns in Africa. African subsidiaries are funded locally. There is FX risk on the equity side, but this is hedged. While diversifying its geographical asset base and earnings profile, the expansion and growth in sub-Saharan Africa increases the risk profile of the BOA Group. BOA’s operating environments in both Morocco and, to a greater degree, in its activities in pan-African markets, remain challenging. This reflects global pressure on growth and higher interest rates. However, Moroccan economic growth improved in 2023 due to net export growth and recovering domestic demand. The short- to- medium term economic outlook appears favourable on the back of continued recovery in domestic demand supported by declining inflation, improving private investment, and the completion of significant infrastructural projects. We expect BOA to maintain satisfactory loan asset quality and profitability over the short- to medium-term.



BOA is a universal bank in Morocco operating in retail banking, SME, corporate and investment banking, and consumer finance. Its core market remains Morocco, but the Bank has become a major pan-African player through its majority ownership of Bank of Africa (the African bank acquired by BMCE prior to the name change of the BMCE Group; BOA now uses BOA Group as the name for the African subsidiary), with banking operations in 20 countries across the African continent.



The risk profile of the Group places an increased need for a robust capital base. BOA’s capital ratios are modest in CI’s view, and current capital levels provide only a limited buffer against unforeseen events. However, capital ratios improved slightly in 2023 and to June 2024, and are expected to rise further in H2 24. The total CAR at H1 24 was 12.7% with Tier 1 ratio of 10.9%. The increase in capital ratios follows issues of two MAD500mn perpetual subordinated debt, equivalent to Tier I of MAD1,000mn. BOA performed the same action in 2023. Furthermore, recently in June 2024, BOA issued another MAD1bn perpetual subordinated debt.



BOA’s profitability at both the operating and net levels improved marginally in 2023. BOA’s earnings strength is considered satisfactory, and returns have been quite consistent for some years. The ROAA is above the peer average. The Bank’s net interest margin is satisfactory, aided by high interest income from earning assets. Earnings are generated mainly from core and stable banking operations. Of operating and net income, over one-half is generated by international retail banking activities, specifically the wider African operations. The latter offer greater growth potential but could be the source of greater volatility. BOA’s expense base is slightly higher than some competitors as is its cost of risk. However, efficiency has improved over the last few years.



Net profit in Q1 24 was 25% higher; NII was stable, and fee income was up slightly along with stronger gains on securities. We expect the ROAA in 2024 to be slightly higher than last year.



NPLs remain high as a proportion of gross loans but quite stable. NPLs are not disclosed by geography but we would assume the default rate is higher in its African banking operations. Regarding the loan portfolio, just over one-quarter is African exposure. Loan loss reserve coverage is satisfactory but slightly below that of its two main Moroccan competitors, AWB and BCP. The Bank’s overall absorption buffer is not significant. Stage 2 loans declined further in 2023 and are at a moderate level and below the peer average. We expect loan asset quality to remain steady in 2024.



BOA’s liquidity and funding profiles are satisfactory. The bulk of funding is through a stable and diversified customer deposit base. Over one-third of customer deposits are sourced from its wider African banking operations, thus providing increased diversification. Customer deposit funding is supported by medium- and long-term funding facilities from the local market, subordinated debt and bank deposits. However, Bank deposits are quite high and could be a source of volatility. BOA’s level of liquid assets is good and some way above peer banks. The net loans to customer deposits and to stable funds ratios are both at satisfactory levels. Q1 24 liquidity remained sound.

Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook indicates that the ratings are likely to remain unchanged over the next 12 months. CI expects BOA to maintain its financials at a satisfactory level this year relative to its current ratings. Credit risk together with capital will remain the main challenges, although the Bank has started to reinforce the latter recently.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



An upward revision in the ratings or the outlook is currently unlikely. A favourable rating action in the future would require strengthening in the Bank’s capital adequacy, particularly core capital. Improvement in loan asset quality metrics could also place some upward pressure on the ratings, provided it occurred together with increased capital ratios.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



A weakening of capital ratios and loan asset quality that the Bank may not be able to correct in a reasonable period of time could lead to a lowering of the ratings.



Contact



Primary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...

Secondary Analyst: Farah Khan, Senior Credit Analyst

Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-23. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in January 1996. The ratings were last updated in August 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.



The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.



Unsolicited Credit Rating



With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: Yes

With Access to Internal Documents: No

With Access to Management: Yes



