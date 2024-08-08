AUGUST SEES HONOR OF KINGS EMBRACE MARTIAL ARTS WITH ALL-STAR FIGHTERS OPEN & NEW SKIN SERIES PLUS ALL NEW HERO - ZIYA - JOINS THE ROSTER

(MENAFN- Bashir Mraish Consultancy) - Celebrate Silat, Lucha Libre and Capoeira with martial arts inspired Skins, challenges and in-game themes

- All new arcade mode - Gemini Showdown

- The mysterious Mage, Ziya brings his unique sanctification skill to the battlefield



Dubai, UAE, August 8, 2024 - It’s time to enter the ring and go toe to toe in Honor of Kings’ latest event. From today, players can follow the journey and back story of Mayene - Ascension: Capoeirista, Lian Po - Ascension: Luchador or Lam - Ascension: Pendekar as they prepare for the All-Star Fighters Open.



All-Star Fighters Open

Set within the Honor of Kings universe, the AFO is a fantasy tournament that brings together fighters from a variety of regions and cultural backgrounds, who practise different martial arts disciplines. Players will learn what prompted Mayene, Lian Po and Lam to enter the tournament and obtain new Skins for each of them.



Watch these trailers for more details: All-Star Fighters Open | Honor of Kings (youtube.com)







Ascension Skin series

Inspired by three very different martial arts techniques this new Skin Series faithfully represents the regions and respects the cultures where these fighting styles originated.

Will you choose the mask wearing Lian Po - Ascension: Luchador, the slick and cool Lam - Ascension: Pendekar or the quick witted Mayene - Ascension: Capoeirista?



All Skins can be obtained for free during August by completing these specific events:



Mayene Skin Event

Event Name: FIGHT ON, MAYENE!

Time: August 17-23

Event Rules: Earn martial tokens by completing daily events of logins, teaming up with friends for games, kills or assists. Use martial tokens to exchange for the Skin.



Lam Skin Event

Event Name: Help Me Get a Free Skin!

Time: August 9-25

Event Rules:

During the event, players can bargain to finally obtain Lam skin for free. There are two ways to bargain. Each day, players can obtain up to two bargain chances. One chance by daily login, another chance by inviting two friends to fill in the invitation code



Lian Po Skin Event:

Event Name: Charge Ahead

Time: August 16-30

Event Rules:

Player selects to be either Mayene, Lam, or Lian Po. Each of them has different skills which players can use in fights against other AFO opponents. Complete Training Missions (daily login, play games, share the event) to level up your Hero, increase their Health and Attack, and level up their skills. Win all the fights to get the Lian Po skin.





Arcade Mode gets Gemini Showdown

The integration of martial arts is further enhanced with Gemini Showdown, a new time-limited addition to Arcade Mode. Contestants arrive at a special arena where they can learn and explore skills from various martial arts styles, gaining a deeper understanding of their opponents' unique techniques and customizing their own with the addition of an enemy’s ultimate skill to gain the upper hand in 5v5 battles





New Hero - Ziya

Ziya, joins the Honor of Kings roster on August 20. He is a Mage and a great pick for newcomers.

Three key reasons to select Ziya



● Unleash long range attacks from a safe distance

● If the enemy dies within a couple of seconds after Ziya deals damage he receives extra EXP

● Upon reaching Level 15, his sanctification ability provides a buff to a teammate, increasing their max level limit to 25



Ziya’a background story

For the good of all humanity, Ziya set out with his best friend, Fuzi, on the Journey of Divinity, becoming the first of the Enforcers in the process.

He then served as their secret leader, selecting new members at the superbeings' behest. But the good times did not last. To defeat the Dark Master, he sacrificed the greater part of his divine power, and later on, his willful nature led his disciple Wu Zetian to seal him away. However, during his captivity, Ziya achieved enlightenment and recovered his divine power.

Now, the Dark Master Diqun seeks to once more invade the mortal world. Hearing this, Ziya could not sit idly by. The ancient Sanctifier broke out of his imprisonment, determined to protect the world in his own way.



For more details on forthcoming Honor of Kings news and updates be sure to follow the official social channels: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, Instagram or visit the official website of Honor of Kings.



