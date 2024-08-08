UAE’s Nargish Khambatta named Finalist for inaugural Asia Education Medal

(MENAFN- CommuniGate Middle East) August 7, 2024: The UAE’s Nargish Khambatta, Principal and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GEMS Modern Academy, has been named among the ten Finalists of the inaugural Asia Education Medal. Founded this year by T4 Education and HP, the new award will be given to an outstanding individual who has demonstrated impact, leadership and advocacy in the field of education.

The Asia Education Medal recognises the tireless work of those who are transforming education across the continent, celebrating the stories of those who have lit the spark of change so others will be inspired to take up the torch. It is given to an outstanding individual who has demonstrated impact, leadership and advocacy in the field of education.

The winner of the Asia Education Medal will be invited to attend the World Schools Summit, which will be held in Dubai on November 23 and 24, 2024. In recognition of the urgent need to solve the teacher recruitment and retention crisis to tackle learning gaps, the winner will be entitled to nominate a school of their choice to receive membership of T4 Education’s Best School to Work programme, an independent, evidence-based mechanism to certify schools for their culture and help them transform their working environment to attract and retain the best teachers.

Nargish Khambatta is the Principal and CEO of GEMS Modern Academy, an independent international school in Dubai, UAE, which was named in the Top 10 shortlist for the World’s Best School Prize for Innovation 2023.



Having integrated technology and entrepreneurship into its curriculum, the school has seen a 37 per cent year-on-year rise in student participation and national and international collaborations with the likes of DFC, SAP and Microsoft.



Recognising the need to prepare students for an uncertain future, GEMS Modern Academy introduced a number of technological innovations into its curriculum and practices to include the region's first online report card system, developed entirely by students and teachers. The school also introduced a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) programme, as part of which students from Grade 2 onwards bring their own learning devices.



In 2015-16, after sending teachers to Carnegie Mellon University for training in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths (STEAM) and technology integration, the school incorporated the disciplines into classrooms. Furthermore, after partnering with Harvard Project Zero, the school developed thinking routines and a multidisciplinary approach towards innovation, known as the future’s curriculum method, which has been adopted by several other schools.



Altogether, this has led to an entrepreneurial mindset that the school fosters. Starting in primary school with Unit of Inquiry projects and moving on to Challenge-Based Learning in middle school and the school’s Prism Project and Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme in senior school, GEMS Modern Academy provides what it calls a scaffolded strategy for developing critical thinking, problem-solving, design thinking and a growth mindset.



Khambatta’s outstanding leadership led her to receive the first-ever GEMS Exceptional Head of School Award in 2018.



Her philosophy is that all children should be given ample opportunity to discover their self-worth, interests and passion in a secure and happy environment, which helps them grow into confident young adults with a sound intellectual and moral compass to guide them to their goals.



Mayank Dhingra, Senior Education Business Leader at HP, said: “Congratulations to the UAE’s Nargish Khambatta on being named Finalist for the Asia Education Medal 2024. Her passion and dedication to transforming education will inspire countless others to follow in her footsteps in building a world where quality education is enjoyed by all.



“HP has a bold goal to accelerate digital equity for 150 million people globally by 2030. Only by joining forces and aligning with NGOs, government, educators and businesses can we truly improve the education environment. The Asia Education Medal brings together all those who are changing the face of Asian education, whose work we must all learn from if the world is to meet the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.” he added.



Vikas Pota, Founder and CEO of T4 Education, said: “The Asia Education Medal honours changemakers where change is needed most. Where learning gaps remain stubbornly persistent and where deep inequalities remain.

“If we are to tackle these colossal challenges, and unlock the continent’s future, we must build a community of leaders from every sphere of society committed to educational transformation. Leaders like Nargish Khambatta. Asia, and the world, has so much to learn from your inspirational story and your vital contribution to the next generation,” he added.

The Finalists for the Asia Education Medal 2024 are:



● Ashish Dhawan, Founder and Chairperson, Central Square Foundation, India

● Baela Jamil, CEO, Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA), Centre for Education and Consciousness, Pakistan

● Duriya Aziz Singapore Wala, Senior Vice President (Education, International), Scholastic Inc, Singapore

● Ethel Agnes Pascua-Valenzuela, Commissioner, Commission on Higher Education, Philippines

● Korvi Rakshand, Founder and Executive Director, JAAGO Foundation, Bangladesh

● Nargish Khambatta, Principal and CEO, GEMS Modern Academy, UAE

● Pranav Kothari , CEO, Educational Initiatives, India

● Shahnaz Al-Sadat, Chairperson, LeapEd Services Sdn Bhd, Malaysia

● Shinichi Yamanaka, President, KADOKAWA DWANGO Education Institute, Japan

● Yuhyun Park, Founder and CEO, DQ Institute, Singapore



Nominations for the Asia Education Medal opened in February 2024 for individuals working to improve prekindergarten, K-12, vocational and university education who are either educators or school leaders, civil society leaders, public servants, government officials, political leaders, entrepreneurs, business leaders or technologists.



The Asia Education Medal is one of the three World Education Medals established by T4 Education and HP. It joins the Africa Education Medal, which was founded in 2022 and has grown to be Africa’s most prestigious education accolade, as well as the new Latin America Education Medal, which was also launched this year.





