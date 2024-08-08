Fortnite, Street Fighter 6, and Teamfight Tactics kick off sixth week of competition at the Esports World Cup

(MENAFN- worldcupfoundation)

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 7 August 2024: The Esports World Cup enters its sixth week of elite competition on Thursday, with the hotly anticipated Fortnite, Street Fighter 6, and Teamfight Tactics tournaments entering the fray.

A team prize pool total of $2.5 million is on offer across all three competitions at the SEF Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City – with $1 million each available in Fortnite and Street Fighter 6, and $500,000 in Teamfight Tactics. There is also a $50,000 award to the MVP in each tournament.

The amounts all contribute to the Esports World Cup having the largest prize pool ever recorded in gaming history – a whopping $60 million.

The group stages for all competitions take place on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, Teamfight Tactics enters the ‘deciders’ and quarter-final stages, with Street Fighter 6 battling out phase two of the group stage and the quarter-finals. Fortnite similarly has quarter-finals on Saturday.

‘Super Sunday’, however, is when all the elite action comes to a pulsating climax with semi-finals and the grand final taking place in Fortnite and Teamfight Tactics. Street Fighter 6 launches itself punching, kicking and screaming into ‘Super Sunday’ with the conclusion of phase two of the group stage, the play-offs, and the grand final.

Fortnite, Street Fighter 6, and Teamfight Tactics are just three of the incredible tournaments taking place at the Esports World Cup. The pinnacle of professional esports, which is running from July 3 – August 25 at Boulevard City, features 22 tournaments across 21 titles throughout its eight-week duration.





