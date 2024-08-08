(MENAFN- Procre8) DUBAI, UAE – August 7, 2024 – Veeam® Software, the leader in Data Resilience, has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Solutions. This is the eighth consecutive time Gartner has recognized Veeam as a Magic Quadrant Leader and the fifth consecutive year Veeam is positioned highest for ability to execute, which Veeam believes is a testament to why enterprises choose Veeam solutions to keep their business running and secure. Veeam is the #1 global provider by International Data Corporation (IDC) in its latest IDC Semiannual Software Tracker, 2023H2 for Data Replication & Protection software.

“Today, the world runs on data, which means it must be available whenever and wherever it’s needed no matter what happens. That’s Data Resilience,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO at Veeam. “Veeam gives over 550,000 organizations in 150+ countries that peace of mind. Our commitment to helping customers with enterprise grade data resilience – from backup and recovery to end-to-end ransomware protection with the ability to move that data where and when they need it – has made Veeam #1 in the world.



Being recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the eighth consecutive year we believe is a great testament to our commitment to deliver the market’s most comprehensive capabilities to keep businesses running.”



Veeam has released over 30 product updates in the past 12 months. Highlights include:



• Veeam Data Platform provides data backup, data recovery, data freedom, data security, and data freedom to back up and use data from anywhere without platform or cloud lock-in. This single solution provides secure backup with instant recovery from cyberthreats, helping keep regulatory compliance goals, while reducing risk for all company data either on premises or in the cloud providing enterprises with radical resilience that can only come from complete confidence in their data protection, response and recovery.

• Veeam Cyber Secure Program offers enterprises the most comprehensive support before, during and after cyber-attacks. In addition to partnering with Veeam to ensure all solutions are implemented to the highest security standards and a $5 million USD Ransomware Recovery Warranty, enterprises have access to a global team of cyber threat experts around the world and patent-pending technology from newly acquired Coveware by Veeam. World-class expert incident response assistance with a 15-minute SLA leverages full end – to – end ransomware protection. With 1,000+ cyber extortion cases handled per year and extensive global enterprise engagement experience, the primary focus of Coveware by Veeam is to be an ally that helps drive decisions to minimize damage and determine the best recovery path for enterprises.

• Veeam Data Cloud provides the same powerful data protection capabilities Veeam is known for, delivered ‘as a Service’ for Microsoft 365 and Azure data protection. Instantly ready out-of-the-box with policy-driven simplicity, Veeam Data Cloud streamlines backup processes and management operations, yet enables organizations to still maintain direct access and control over their data. Cloud-native design provides the best protection for Microsoft 365 and Azure, which supports many organizations' most valuable data.

• Veeam recently released Veeam Data Cloud Vault, a cloud-based storage service that enables users to securely store backup data not only off-site, but in an always-immutable and encrypted format, providing additional layers of protection for critical information. Veeam Vault is purpose-built to empower users of Veeam Data Platform with secure cloud storage for their backups, while eliminating the headaches of managing infrastructure and unpredictable cloud cost models.



Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The report included analysis of 13 enterprise data backup and recovery solutions vendors.







