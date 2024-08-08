Royal RESERVE: An Island Oasis of its Own

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Maldives, 8th August 2024: Home to royals, Bollywood celebrities, and the political elite from around the world, the sophisticated Royal RESERVE has a glorious story. Nestled within OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI in the Maldives, this opulent sanctuary offers an unparalleled experience of luxury and tranquillity from the moment guests arrive. Welcomed with traditional Maldivian hospitality—adorned with palm leaf necklaces, serenaded by rhythmic Bodu Beru drumming, and treated to refreshing Kurumba water—the journey begins with a seamless transition into a realm of bliss and relaxation.



This exclusive sanctuary epitomises private indulgence, featuring a main Sanctuary and two guest villas designed to accommodate families and friends in absolute comfort. The expansive 530-square-metre Sanctuary includes indoor and outdoor living areas, private spa facilities, and a personal gym. Each guest villa is lavishly appointed with air-conditioned bathrooms and private open-air decks, ensuring intimate moments amidst luxurious surroundings.



Upon check-in, guests are immersed in serene luxury with state-of-the-art entertainment systems in the main sanctuary, including a personal theatre with surround sound. The bathrooms boast extravagant features such as a six-seater jacuzzi with a built-in television and a deluxe Kelly Hoppen™ bathtub, enhancing the relaxation experience. Outdoor amenities include a private pool, a sunken lounge by a tranquil lily pond, and a dining pavilion ideal for hosting gatherings and dinners. For rejuvenation, a private gym and spa pavilion cater to every relaxation need.



The interiors of the Royal RESERVE exude a heavenly ambiance, blending sophisticated design elements with unparalleled comfort. The ‘King Bed Guest Villa’ offers an oversized sleeping haven and an ensuite bathroom with a deep soaking tub, providing a sanctuary within a sanctuary for guests to unwind.



At OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, exclusive vacation experiences include bespoke dining, premium drinks, and thoughtful signature services ranging from packing and unpacking services to three-hours of spa treatment every day. Guests enjoy a daily replenished Maxi Bar in their villa and unlimited access to the overwater gymnasium, ensuring every need is met without hidden fees or unexpected charges.



Recently named the Maldives' Leading Luxury Hotel Villa at the 2024 World Travel Awards, the Royal RESERVE reaffirms its status as a pinnacle of luxury and hospitality in the Maldives. Nestled amidst the serene beauty of Bolifushi island, it offers an unforgettable retreat where luxurious amenities, bespoke services, and breathtaking surroundings converge to create a lavish castaway home for discerning travellers seeking the utmost comfort and indulgence.







