Magnetic Couplings Market Size, Share, Growth Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Magnetic Couplings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.”The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Magnetic Couplings Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Magnetic Couplings Market?



The global magnetic couplings market size reached US$ 1,486.2 million in 2023. Looking forward, Reports and Insights expects the market to reach US$ 1,973.3 million in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during 2024-2032.



What are Magnetic Couplings?



Magnetic couplings are innovative devices used to transfer torque from one rotating component to another without direct physical contact and employ magnetic fields to transmit power across a sealed barrier. The basic structure of a magnetic coupling consists of two main components, including an outer driver and an inner driven assembly. The driver, typically connected to a motor or other power source, contains a set of magnets. The driven assembly, connected to the load or another rotating component, also includes magnets. Further, the magnetic fields interact through a non-magnetic material, such as a containment shell or barrier, creating torque transfer without direct mechanical contact. It consists of features such as hermetic sealing, torque control, efficiency, and used in various applications such as pumps, agitators, mixers, and other rotating machinery in industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemical processing, and petrochemicals.



Request for a sample copy with detail analysis:



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Magnetic Couplings industry?



The Magnetic Couplings market growth is driven by several factors that enhance efficiency, reliability, and safety in various industrial applications. The increasing need for hermetic sealing in industrial processes, especially in applications dealing with corrosive or hazardous substances and offer advantages in terms of energy efficiency. Additionally, the versatility leads to the adoption in a wide range of industries, including chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, water treatment, and oil and gas. Their ability to operate in harsh environments, such as corrosive or high-temperature conditions, makes them suitable for various applications. Moreover, the absence of physical contact between components in magnetic couplings results in minimal wear and tear, leading to reduced maintenance requirements. This characteristic is particularly attractive to industries looking to lower operational costs and increase the reliability of their equipment. As the demand, reliability, and safety in industrial processes continues to grow, the Magnetic Couplings market growth leads to expand.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Product Type:



Permanent Magnetic Couplings

Controllable Magnetic Couplings



By Magnetic Source:



Permanent Magnet

Electromagnet



By Application:



Pumps

Compressors

Mixers and Agitators

Fans and Blowers

Other Industrial Machinery



By End-Use Industry:



Oil & Gas

Chemical

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Power Generation

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage

Others



Market Segmentation by Region:



North America:



United States

Canada



Europe:



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:



China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



ABB Ltd.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Danfoss A/S

Rexnord Corporation

Voith GmbH

Ebara Corporation

KTR Systems GmbH

Siemens AG

MagnaDrive Corporation

Sulzer Ltd.

Regal Beloit Corporation

Zero-Max Inc.

WPT Power Corporation

Miki Pulley Co., Ltd.

Mayr GmbH



Read Full Report



If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.



About Us:



Reports and Insights consistently mееt international benchmarks in the market research industry and maintain a kееn focus on providing only the highest quality of reports and analysis outlooks across markets, industries, domains, sectors, and verticals. We have bееn catering to varying market nееds and do not compromise on quality and research efforts in our objective to deliver only the very best to our clients globally.



Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.





MENAFN08082024004629010566ID1108531239